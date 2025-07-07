STF Arrests Woman For Cheating Dehradun Victim Of Rs 40 Lakh

Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an active female member of an inter-state cyber fraud gang from the Shyampur area of Rishikesh. The gang was using fake identities and US-based international mobile numbers on WhatsApp to dupe people.
The female member of a cyber fraud gang held
A woman from Dehradun was duped of around Rs 40 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an officer of a government agency. The accused used social media platforms and claimed to represent various official agencies to win the victim’s trust. Investigations revealed that transactions worth several lakhs were made through the accounts used in the fraud between May and June 2025.
The victim was targeted in May 2025. She received a WhatsApp call from a US-based number, where the caller introduced herself as an officer of a government agency. Using a fake profile, the accused built rapport with the victim and convinced her to transfer money multiple times under the pretext of buying raw materials to start a gold business.
The accused psychologically manipulated the woman using international numbers, fake identities, and technical tactics. The victim remained unaware that she was being systematically trapped in a well-planned cyber fraud.
The accused was traced to the Punjab
Following the complaint, police launched a technical investigation and traced the accused to the Tarn Taran district in Punjab. She had been involved in multiple cyber frauds using fake WhatsApp profiles and international mobile numbers. She was finally arrested by the STF from the Shyampur area of Rishikesh.
Transactions worth lakhs in two months: SSP STF
SSP STF Navneet Bhullar stated that during initial questioning, the accused, identified as Ramandeep, admitted to committing the fraud. She revealed that bank accounts used in the scam had seen transactions worth several lakhs in just one to two months.
Further investigation revealed that four cybercrime complaints have already been registered against the same bank account in different states. Police teams from other states have been contacted for more information in the ongoing investigation, said Navneet Bhullar, SSP STF.
