Steps On To Boost GDP, Create Jobs Through Tourism: Tripura CM

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest at Narikelkunja in Gandatwisa subdivision of Dhalai district on Wednesday.

Manik Saha inaugurating Tripura Tourism Promo Fest (ETV Bharat)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said a host of initiatives have been undertaken to boost the state's GDP and create employment opportunities through tourism.

“The current government has taken steps to showcase the state's tourism potential globally. Organising the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest will further accelerate this initiative,” Dr Saha said while inaugurating the fest at Narikelkunja in Gandatwisa subdivision of the Dhalai district of Tripura today.

Speaking at the event, the CM highlighted that the state's rich traditional culture would be prominently showcased through such festivals and efforts are on to turn Tripura's tourism more appealing to visitors.

Dr Saha also inaugurated a newly constructed bridge over the Dumbur reservoir and handed over registration certificates to nine private entrepreneurs who have established homestays at various locations in Narikelkunja.

Notably, this is for the first time that a tourism promotional fest has been organised in Tripura under the initiative of the state tourism department.

Reiterating the government's commitment to enhance the state's GDP and employment opportunities through tourism, Dr Saha said, “Along with the log huts in Narikelkunja, seven private homestays were inaugurated today. Ten log huts have been built under the Swadesh Darshan project to develop tourism in the state, which will be launched soon. So far, 51 log huts have been constructed across the state under this project,” he stated.

Dr Saha also emphasised that the state government prioritises infrastructure development as a cornerstone of overall progress. “Most of the demands presented by the MLA here to the Chief Minister have been fulfilled,” he added.

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal is scheduled to perform at the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest on December 14.

