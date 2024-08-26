ETV Bharat / state

Stepfather Held For Strangling 2 Minor Daughters To Death In Bengaluru

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

Stepfather of two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, was arrested on Sunday while attempting to leave the city by boarding a train from Yeshavantpur railway station. He had allegedly strangled the girls to death following a quarrel with his wife on Saturday and went absconding.

Sumit, stepfather, accused of killing minor daughters (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bengaluru: A man, who allegedly killed his two minor stepdaughters, aged 14 and 16, was arrested in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. The accused, Sumit, who had absconded after the crime on August 24, was nabbed by Amrithalli Police from Yeshavantpur railway station on Sunday.

Sumit had come to Yeshavantpur railway station last night to board a train to escape from Bengaluru. He had switched on his mobile phone to book a train ticket when his location was traced by police, who had kept him under the scanner. Finally, a team from Amrithalli police station reached Yeshavantpur railway station and succeeded in arresting him.

Sumit had been living with his wife and two minor stepchildren in Kaveri Layout of Dasarahalli under the Amrithalli police station area for the last one year. Recently, he had been quarrelling with his wife over the two children. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh. The accused is a food delivery boy and his wife works in a garments store.

On Saturday, a verbal altercation rose between the couple and the tension escalated such that he allegedly strangled the children to death. After which, he had fled from the spot.

"The accused has been arrested and is currently being interrogated," an officer of Amrithalli police station said.

