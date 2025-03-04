Step-Motherly Treatment Being Meted Out To Muslims In Religious Matters: Mayawati

Lucknow: Amid Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) internal strife, its chief Mayawati said all religions should be treated equally and alleged that a step-motherly treatment is meted out to Muslims.

BSP president Mayawati has posted on her X handle that the Centre and state governments should treat followers of all religions without any bias. "India is a secular country that respects all religions. In such a situation, the central and state governments should treat the followers of all religions equally without any bias, but the step-motherly attitude being adopted with Muslims even in religious matters is not justified," she wrote.

She also said that discrimination can deteriorate society's peace and harmony. "The rules and regulations related to restrictions and exemptions for festivals of all religions should be implemented equally without any bias, which does not seem to be happening. It is natural for peace and harmony in the society to deteriorate due to this, which is a matter of great concern. Governments must pay attention to this," she added.

Mayawati keeps raising issues related to the interests of Muslims from time to time to save the slipping vote bank. BSP also has been fielding Muslim candidates but experts believe that the party does not get much benefit from the move.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress had formed an alliance and BSP did not get a single seat. Muslims had voted for the Congress and SP alliance. Even the Muslim candidates fielded by BSP were defeated.

Mayawati's bid to woo Muslims comes a day after her nephew Akash Anand was expelled from the party "in the interest of the party".