Maharashtra Researcher Stumbles Upon 25,000-Year-Old Fossils Of Extinct Elephant

Chandrapur: In a first-of-its-kind discovery in Maharashtra, professor Suresh Chopane, a geologist based in the state's Chandrapur, found rare fossils of the extinct Stegodon Ganesa, an ancient elephant species, said to be the ancestor of modern-day Asiatic elephants.

According to prof Chopane, the fossils are 25,000 years old and belong to the late Pleistocene period. These fossils were found at the basin in the confluence of the Wardha and Painganga rivers.

For this, researchers conducted continuous research for nine years. After analysing these fossils and their remains, many foreign researchers, including retired professor and researcher Avinash Nanda of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology also confirmed that the fossils belonged to the extinct Stegodon elephant.

"You can call the extinct elephants the ancestors of today's Asian elephants. This has been confirmed by the discovery of the extinct elephant-like head of Elephas Namadicus at this place. This species of elephant lived in India during the Pleistocene period from 2 lakh to 11,700 years ago. The last period of this period was the Ice Age. When this Ice Age melted, there were huge floods in India. Many species were washed away in this flood. Evidence of many living things is found in the sediment (alluvium) of the flood," professor Suresh Chopane said.

The elephant found in Chandrapur district was 15 feet in height and these fossils of the extinct Stegodon elephant have been found for the first time in Maharashtra, the researcher said. After discovering this rare fossil, he informed the Geological Survey of India headquarters in Kolkata and its office in Nagpur about this.

How did he find fossils?

The geology researcher said nine years ago, he found fossils in the sand which was brought from the Wardha river. As soon as this sand came to his attention, he found some bone fossils in it.

These fossils were very small and fragile. He found more fossils in the riverbed. In the past, fossils of many species were swept by major floods. In 2020, they found fossils at the confluence of the Wardha and Painganga rivers in Chandrapur taluka.

In 2021, fossils of a giant elephant resembling the Elyphas nomadicus were found in the Wardha river basin in Warora taluka. After this, when they did more in-depth research, they found large fossils of an elephant in the basin at the confluence of the Wardha and Painganga rivers near the village of Jugad.

These include organs such as the elephant's thigh bones, chewing teeth (Molar) and skull, and bones of the rib cage. Although ivory was not found, a piece of that fossil was found.

The researcher said since these fossils have been washed away by river floods for the past two to three decades, some vital evidence has been lost. "In some places, fossils of living beings are still buried in the ground, which can be brought out by detailed excavation. Fossils of Asian elephants have been found in some places in Sindhudurg, Pune and Solapur districts of Maharashtra, as well as in Telangana, but this is the first case of the discovery of fossils of Stegodon elephants in Maharashtra," he added.