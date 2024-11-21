Steel Gates Installed At Faridabad Underpass After Drowning Death | ETV Bharat Impact

ETV Bharat / state

The newly installed gates are designed to be closed during heavy rainfall, preventing vehicles from entering potentially dangerous waterlogged zones.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Faridabad: Following the tragic death of two bank employees after their car submerged in a waterlogged underpass in Faridabad, authorities have installed that will prevent vehicles from entering during waterlogging. In a devastating incident, two bank employees lost their lives on September 12, 2024, after their vehicle became submerged in a waterlogged underpass in Faridabad.

The tragic accident occurred when a bank manager and cashier from a Gurugram-based bank were traveling from Gurugram to Faridabad during heavy monsoon rains. Unaware of the depth of water in the Old Faridabad railway underpass, they drove their SUV into the flooded area. Within moments, the vehicle was completely submerged, trapping the employees inside and ultimately resulting in their deaths.

ETV Bharat played a crucial role in bringing this incident to public attention, leading to immediate administrative action. Initially, the local administration installed gates on only one underpass. However, after ETV Bharat's continued reporting, authorities expanded safety measures to all three underpasses in the area.

The newly installed gates are designed to be closed during heavy rainfall, preventing vehicles from entering potentially dangerous waterlogged zones. This reactive safety measure comes as a direct response to the tragic loss of life and demonstrates the power of media in driving public safety improvements.

Local residents have praised the swift action, hoping these gates will prevent similar accidents in the future.

