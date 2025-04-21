Youth Kidnapped, Thrashed By Fiancee's Lover, Friends Days Before Marriage In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: A youth was allegedly kidnapped and thrashed by her fiancee's lover and his friends days before their marriage. The incident occurred at Jamul in the district where Tikesh Sahu's marriage was fixed with a girl named Hemkumari Sahu on April 12.

But much before the marriage, Hemkumari had hatched a conspiracy with her lover, Durgesh Saghu from Nagpur to eliminate Tikesh. As part of the plan, Durgesh took the help of his friends to kidnap Tikesh. On March 18, Durgesh reached Bhilai in a car from Nagpur with his four companions. They kidnapped Tikesh from ACC Chowk and took him to Medesara where they thrashed him. But Tikesh somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers and remained hidden in a farm. The next morning, he reached home by taking a lift. He then informed the police of the incident.

Tikesh said on the day of his kidnapping, Hemkumari had called him and asked him about the clothes he was wearing. "I was wearing a white shirt that day and I told her that. She called me again to confirm it and talked about other things to avoid suspicion," he said.

A case was registered on Tikesh's complaint and investigation started. Based on call details and other evidence, it emerged that Hemkumari and Durgesh were involved in the conspiracy. "Durgesh and another youth were arrested during investigation from Nagpur. During interrogation, Durgesh said he was in a relationship with Hemkumari and the latter did not wish to marry Tikesh," S Sahu, investigating officer from Jamul police station. Later, police arrested Hemkumari from Nagpur while another accused is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, he said. The accused were booked under sections 296 (obscene acts), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 140 (2) (kidnapping), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).