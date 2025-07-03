HC Stays Termination Of 27-Week Pregnancy of Minor Rape Victim

New Delhi: A division bench of Delhi High Court has stayed a single bench's order to terminate the 27-week pregnancy of a 16-year-old rape victim.

The bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay, while considering a petition filed by AIIMS, found if the minor girl's pregnancy is allowed to be terminated, it will affect any future reproductive attempts. The bench said if the minor rape victim wishes, she can give away her child for adoption.

The High Court directed AIIMS to treat the girl for any physical and mental health free of cost. Apart from this, the court directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development of the Delhi Government to make arrangements for free education of the baby till Class X.

During the hearing on Thursday, ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing on behalf of AIIMS, said if the girl's pregnancy is terminated, it will have an adverse effect on her reproductive health in future. During the hearing, the doctor of AIIMS hospital told the court that the medical board has come to the conclusion that if the girl's womb is removed, then not only she will have to suffer the ill-effects but the health of the child to be born will also be affected.

Then the court asked if the fetus of more than 24 weeks can be removed as per the MTP Act, as the girl has been raped. The AIIMS doctor said if the fetus is removed after 27 weeks, then it would be considered foeticide. Even the girl's uterus will be affected badly and she may face a lot of problems in conceiving in the future.

The AIIMS doctor said the child born after 27 weeks will suffer from some disease or the other and will suffer from eye, ear or other diseases. In such a situation, abortion would not be appropriate considering the future of the girl and the child in her womb.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the minor girl said that according to the law, the womb of a rape victim can be removed in special circumstances like rape. The court said if it is done, then the future of the girl and her child may be ruined.

The court asked the rape victim's lawyer to explain to his client that she and her unborn child will be given all possible help. They will be given free treatment. When the hearing resumed, the rape victim's lawyer informed the court that she had agreed to the court's advice.