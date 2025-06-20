ETV Bharat / state

Fast Track Courts Still On Slow Track In Maharashtra Despite High Court Orders

Mumbai: The journey of creating fast-track courts in Maharashtra continues in a slow track despite a Bombay High Court order a decade ago. In 2015, the Bombay High Court had ordered the establishment of 179 fast-track courts in Maharashtra to ensure speedy justice, particularly in sensitive cases like crimes against women. However, by the end of 2024, only 100 fast-track courts had been set up.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed a decade ago by Pune-based RTI activist Vihar Dhurve is still pending in the Bombay High Court. The petition raised concerns about the increasing number of crimes against women and the non-implementation of the 2015 court order to establish 179 fast-track courts.

Recently, a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne heard the matter. Government lawyers appeared before the court and said, "As per the orders, we have started the process of filling all the vacancies in the judiciary for the fast track courts. The recruitment process for the years 2023–24 is underway, and vacancies for 2025 will also be filled soon.”

However, the High Court has adjourned the matter till September and directed the submission of a final report. The government lawyers admitted in court that this was not possible by September. However, the High Court stated that the earlier orders cannot be changed arbitrarily. If the government wants a modification, it must file a formal application.