Mana Village: Where Legends And Mountains Meet In The Shadow Of The Pandavas

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, lies Mana, India’s northernmost village perched at 3,200 meters. The village isn’t just a place; it’s a feeling—a place where the air is rented with stories and silence holds a thousand whispers. Known as the first village of India, the natural beauty-endowed Mana is home to the Bhotiya community and has lived in quiet dignity, but wrapped in layers of mythology. Now, the village has a new allure—a set of monumental statues of the Pandavas, casting a spell on everyone who visits.

Mana’s mystical charm has grown by the recent installation of life-sized statues of the five Pandavas, crafted with care and skill. These statues have become emblematic of Mana village, drawing tourists who are captivated by both the spiritual significance and the artistry of the sculptures. Each of the Pandavas is immortalized in metal, along with the faithful dog who, according to legend, journeyed with Yudhishthira to the gates of heaven.

Visitors at Mana village (ETV Bharat)

The Pandavas’ Journey Cast in Metal

According to Hindu mythology, it was from this very village that the Pandavas began their final ascent to Swarg (heaven). The Mahabharata describes their journey up the Himalayas in search of liberation. Draupadi, Nakul, Sahadev, Arjun, and Bhima all met their ends along the way, leaving Yudhishthira and his loyal dog to complete the celestial journey, reaching heaven in their earthly forms. The newly installed statues bring that story to life. Crafted from a mix of metals and weighing around 13 quintals each, these sculptures have added a new dimension to the Mana landscape.

Yudhishthira and his loyal dog (ETV Bharat)

A New Era of Tourism

Mana, often overlooked as simply a stopover on the way to Badrinath, is now attracting visitors who come specifically to marvel at the statues. Since the statues’ installation, there has been surge in tourist footfall, not just from the usual Badrinath-bound pilgrims but from nearby towns like Joshimath and Peepalkothi as well. Local villagers share stories of how the statues have increased curiosity among the visitors and given economic benefits to the locals.

Marketplace a symbol of growing economy (ETV Bharat)

Pitambar Molfa, the village head, says that Mana owes this transformation to Dr. Vishwanath Karad, the founder of MIT Pune, who funded and envisioned the statues. "After establishing a Saraswati temple on the riverbank in 2021, Dr. Karad fulfilled his promise to add these towering monuments of the Pandavas, forever intertwining Mana’s physical space with the spiritual journey of the ancient epic," he informed.

A Path to Heaven

Today, Mana is more than just a village—it is a site of pilgrimage, reflection, and wonder. Many visitors take the Swarg Rohini Trekking Route, retracing the Pandavas' footsteps to heaven. The journey is challenging, but for those who embark on it, each step through rugged trails and waterfalls, have an experience they can cherish a lifetime . The trek is available for seven months of the year, with a potential of boosting adventure tourism.

Each season, the village comes alive as people from across India, and beyond, trek the Swarg Rohini route.

A Heartfelt Experience

Shivam Tiwari, a visitor, describes his return to Mana as awe-inspiring. "The statues," he says, "hold a peace and beauty that surpass even his fondest memories of the village." “Seeing these statues has brought a deeper sense of connection to our culture. They are more than just statues—they are living symbols of our history,” Tiwari says. Another visitor, Uttam Sharma, echoed this sentiment, finding himself drawn into Mana’s lore as he posed beside the statues and learned of their significance.

Locals are noticing how Mana’s character is evolving. Beyond the statues, tourists are eager to capture the village’s quiet beauty, to walk its paths, and to spend time in contemplation by the Saraswati river.

Difficult terrain on the mountains (ETV Bharat)

A Lasting Impact

In a short span, the statues have given Mana a new identity. Once a quiet hamlet known to only the most ardent pilgrims, Mana now finds itself at the heart of Uttarakhand’s spiritual tourism. With increased visitors, local businesses flourish, and the youth find opportunities to share their home’s heritage with the world. The statues stand as a testament to both the village’s ancient roots and its modern-day renewal, creating a legacy that future generations will cherish.

For those who travel here, Mana offers more than just sights—it offers a timeless piece of India’s soul.