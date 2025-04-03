Statue Of Karl Marx To Be Erected In Chennai, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday in the Legislative Assembly that a statue of Karl Marx will be erected in Chennai, who shaped the philosophy of communism and passed it on to the world.

The Chief Minister made the announcements under House Rule No 110 and said, "This Dravidian model government wants to glorify and honor the world's great genius Karl Marx. Karl Marx was the revolutionary who made the declaration 'Workers of the world unite' a single slogan for all the workers of the world and transformed the philosophy of communism. He sowed the seeds of belief that 'There is nothing to lose - there is a world to gain'! An intellectual visionary thinker! Many people are born in history; many have contributed to history. But only a few have changed the course of history. Among those few, Karl Marx is revered as the leader".

Stalin said Marx's thoughts had laid the foundation of world revolutions and the various changes that the world has achieved so far. "It was with the thoought 'everything for everyone' that we presented our budget report in this Assenbly on March 14, his memorial day", he said. The Chief Minister said at a time when nobody had written about India, Marx did and that too perfectly. “We call India a geographical unity which was created by the union of various races, clans, castes, religious doctrines and governments with insoluble contradictions,” he said

"No matter how politics has changed in India’s past, the social conditions have not. Whatever the case, the great and attractive nation; we can confidently expect that it will be revived at some point,” Stalin quoted Marx. He said this is the reason Periyar translated the Communist Manifesto written by Marx-Engels into Tamil and published it in 1931.

Stalin further said, "I consider it appropriate that a statue of that genius should be erected in this city of Chennai, where the trade union movement flourished a hundred years ago". The Chief Minister also announced that a memorial would be built for PK Mookaiyadevar, the leader of the All India Forward Bloc Party, at his birth place, Usilampatti in Madurai district.

Mookaiyadevar was Born on April 4, 1923 in Usilampatti. He joined to Forward Bloc Party at a young age after gaining the trust of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.