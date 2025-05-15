Statue Of Former Karnataka CM R Gundu Rao Unveiled in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah Recalls His Legacy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister R. Gundu Rao at a newly developed junction near the Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru. The junction, named after Gundu Rao, has been modernised under the 15th Finance Commission’s grant for air quality improvement.

Speaking at the event, CM Siddaramaiah praised Gundu Rao for his administrative contributions to the state. “It is impossible to forget the capable governance he provided. His bold and people-centric decisions remain an important part of our political history,” he said. Siddaramaiah added that Gundu Rao was known for not yielding to pressure from legislators and for bringing in measures to curb corruption in transfers.

Recalling his political journey, Siddaramaiah said, “He was very close to Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. He governed without discriminating based on caste and was always responsive to public needs.”

The Chief Minister said the unveiling of the statue is not just a tribute, but a chance to remember Gundu Rao’s work and legacy. “I feel a sense of fulfilment in unveiling this statue today,” he added.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the late leader’s son, also addressed the gathering. He said his father had envisioned the development of Bengaluru four decades ago. “As one of the youngest Chief Ministers, he initiated major infrastructure projects like the Majestic Bus Stand. It is a matter of pride that his statue now stands in the same area,” he said.

He also recalled that coming from a modest Brahmin family, his father’s rise in politics was not easy. “He served as a minister under Devaraj Urs and later became Chief Minister, where he focused on technical education, established medical and engineering colleges, launched Kaveri Phase-2 for Bengaluru, introduced free electricity for farmers, built the Ambedkar statue in front of Vidhana Soudha, promoted tourism through Jungle Lodges, and organized the first World Kannada Conference,” he said.

The newly renovated Gundu Rao Junction is located in the heart of Gandhinagar and connects four key roads, including those leading to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and Majestic. The area has been redesigned with modern pedestrian-friendly features, seating areas, ornamental lighting, greenery, and fountains, all at a cost of ₹43 lakh.