ETV Bharat / state

Statewide Lorry Strike Cripples Goods Transport in Karnataka; Talks With CM Siddaramaiah Fail to Break Deadlock

Bengaluru: Goods transportation across Karnataka came to a grinding halt on Tuesday as a statewide strike by truck and lorry owners entered its second day, disrupting the supply of construction materials and essential commodities. Even after high-level talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the protesting Lorry Owners' Association refused to withdraw the strike, insisting on a rollback of the recent diesel tax hike and other key demands.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting at his official residence 'Cauvery' with representatives of the Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, who have been on strike since midnight on Monday.

The CM urged the association to call off the strike in the public interest, saying, “Although the diesel tax was increased by Rs 2 in this year’s budget, diesel prices in Karnataka remain lower compared to neighbouring states. We must consider the welfare of the common man.”

However, the association did not budge, stating that the government's response to their long-pending demands was inadequate. The CM assured that several of the demands would be reviewed, and further discussions would be held soon.

Siddaramaiah reiterated the government’s commitment to the poor and working classes, appealing to the association to cooperate with the administration. Highlighting the state’s ongoing investments in road infrastructure, he said, “We spend around Rs 14,000 crore annually on improving road networks. This year alone, Rs 83,000 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.”

The CM also said that the government would consider revising restrictions on the entry of goods vehicles into cities during peak hours and promised to convene another round of talks with the association to explore possible resolutions.