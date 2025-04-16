Statewide Lorry Strike Cripples Goods Transport in Karnataka; Talks With CM Siddaramaiah Fail to Break Deadlock

Bengaluru: Goods transportation across Karnataka came to a grinding halt on Tuesday as a statewide strike by truck and lorry owners entered its second day, disrupting the supply of construction materials and essential commodities. Even after high-level talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the protesting Lorry Owners' Association refused to withdraw the strike, insisting on a rollback of the recent diesel tax hike and other key demands.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting at his official residence 'Cauvery' with representatives of the Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, who have been on strike since midnight on Monday.
The CM urged the association to call off the strike in the public interest, saying, “Although the diesel tax was increased by Rs 2 in this year’s budget, diesel prices in Karnataka remain lower compared to neighbouring states. We must consider the welfare of the common man.”
However, the association did not budge, stating that the government's response to their long-pending demands was inadequate. The CM assured that several of the demands would be reviewed, and further discussions would be held soon.
Siddaramaiah reiterated the government’s commitment to the poor and working classes, appealing to the association to cooperate with the administration. Highlighting the state’s ongoing investments in road infrastructure, he said, “We spend around Rs 14,000 crore annually on improving road networks. This year alone, Rs 83,000 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.”
The CM also said that the government would consider revising restrictions on the entry of goods vehicles into cities during peak hours and promised to convene another round of talks with the association to explore possible resolutions.
The indefinite strike may cause widespread disruptions across the state. Since the strike began, the movement of trucks, lorries and goods carriers has been halted statewide. Only essential services such as milk, medicine and vegetables are exempted. Key transport hubs like Yeshwanthpur APMC in Bengaluru have seen vehicles stranded, while cities, including Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysuru, and Davanagere, have reported a complete halt in goods movement.
Traders warn of a looming crisis if the strike continues. Prices of essential materials like gravel, sand, cement, and steel have already begun to rise. “We are staring at supply shocks and inflation,” said a wholesale trader from Bengaluru’s Peenya industrial area.
The disruption has also extended to inter-state logistics, with no cargo vehicles entering Karnataka from neighbouring states. The ongoing strike, combined with recent fuel price hikes, is expected to severely impact both businesses and consumers. Observers fear a cascading effect on retail prices in the coming days.
The key demands of the Lorry Owners’ Association are immediate rollback of the Rs 2 diesel tax hike, abolition of toll collection at state highways, removal of RTO border check posts, reduction in entry tax for commercial goods vehicles, withdrawal of restrictions on goods vehicle movement during peak hours.
With no agreement reached, the strike is expected to continue, putting pressure on the state government to find a middle ground. Another round of negotiations is anticipated in the coming days, but until then, the supply chain crisis looms large.
