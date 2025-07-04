Karnataka: Statewide Human Chain Protest Against Waqf Act Held Amid Police Restrictions In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A statewide human chain protest was held outside mosques across Karnataka after Friday prayers to oppose the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act passed by the Modi-led BJP government. The protest was part of a national campaign led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has been mobilizing support against the Act, calling it "unconstitutional" and "anti-Muslim."

Despite widespread preparations, several mosques in Bengaluru and other cities were unable to secure police permission to hold the protest in front of mosque premises. The Bengaluru police cited a Karnataka High Court order (WP No. 5781/2021, dated 01.08.2022), which prohibits public protests in front of religious institutions, restricting such activities only to designated spaces like Freedom Park.

Human chain protest held in Bengaluru

As news of the scheduled protests spread, police personnel across the city talked to the respective committees of the mosques and issued notices to managing committees, denying permission to hold the human chain events in front of mosque entrances. This sudden intervention caused significant confusion and inconvenience for mosque committees, many of whom had already mobilized community members.

Human chain protest held in Bengaluru

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Samiullah Khan from Mathikere Masjid criticized the AIMPLB for what he described as a lack of coordination and preparation. “The call for the Human Chain protest was made without obtaining proper permission from the police. This was unplanned and caused unnecessary trouble to mosque committees,” he said.

Moulana Aftab, and Suhail, community leaders, echoed the concern. “It was sheer negligence on the part of AIMPLB leadership. Mosque committees, scholars, and community elders faced serious complications due to poor planning,” he stated.

Human chain protest held in Bengaluru

Despite the challenges, the human chain was observed peacefully in several locations across the state. No major disruptions or untoward incidents were reported.

Former minister Roshan Baig, who joined the protest at Qadriya Masjid, urged for continued peaceful resistance. “We must register our protest in a united and lawful manner against this Act, which threatens the autonomy of Waqf properties,” he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act has faced legal challenges, with multiple petitions filed in the Supreme Court alleging that the law infringes on the rights of the Muslim community and alters the structure of Waqf property management.

The controversy continues to spark concern among community leaders and legal experts, with calls for more structured and law-abiding forms of protest in the coming weeks.

Karnataka state board of waqf

Allegations Of Misuse of Waqf Board Funds

Meanwhile, allegations of misuse of Waqf Board funds in the purchase of ambulances and freezers have surfaced in Karnataka.

Syed Ashraf, former political secretary to late Prime Minister V P Singh, has alleged that Rs 3.1 crore was swindled off in the purchase of ambulances and freezers by inflating prices. Ashraf recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought an inquiry into the matter.

According to the memorandum, in November 2024, the Waqf Board procured 26 ambulances from Force Motors through an intermediary for Rs 38.06 lakh per vehicle, while the manufacturers offer fully-equipped ambulances at a discounted price of Rs 30.04 lakh per unit on bulk purchases. "As a result, the board incurred an additional cost of over ₹8 lakh per unit, totalling approximately Rs 2.09 crore," the memorandum said.

Syed Ashraf, former political secretary to late Prime Minister V P Singh

The memorandum questioned why the Board used an intermediary when Force Motors offers direct institutional sales, and also raised doubts over an additional Rs 12 lakh claimed by the supplier for fabrication and fittings, despite such features being part of the manufacturer’s standard delivery.

Ashraf also flagged concerns regarding the procurement of 242 freezers to keep dead bodies at Rs 82,600 per unit. "Market prices for these units range between Rs 34,000 and Rs 38,000, with further reductions available for bulk or charitable orders," he said.

The Waqf Board, however, denied the allegations as false. “We have provided 28 ambulances across 28 districts. There are no complaints from the beneficiaries, and the procurement was done through the government’s e-procurement system,” Waqf Board member Anwar Basha said.

Waqf Board member Anwar Basha

He said if Ashraf had any doubts, the board was ready to clarify and provide complete transparency.