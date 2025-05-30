Haryana Minister Anil Vij Calls Mamta Banerjee 'An Agent Of Pakistan'

Ambala: Haryana Minister Anil Vij called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee 'an agent of Pakistan' over her statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vij said currently, a wave of patriotism is prevalent in the nation, but Mamata is trying to puncture it. "Cries of 'Tiranga', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are echoing everywhere due to which Mamta has lost her sleep. In real sense, Pakistan has lost its sleep, with whom we have fought. But these people are Pakistan's agents," he said.

Mamata had said that Prime Minister Modi is defaming Bengal by visiting the state. Vij said that the law is being flouted at every corner of West Bengal He alleged that refugees are being brought to Bengal and made voters.

On Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement that if Rahul Gandhi was the Prime Minister, PoK would have been a part India, Vij quipped that after the 1971 war, India had 93,000 Pakistani soldiers as prisoners. "Our soldiers had acquired 14,000 acres of land but we had to return it after the Shimla Agreement. They have always caused harm to the country," he said.

Vij said India fought the freedom struggle unitedly and nowhere was it mentioned that countries would be made on the basis of religion. "But Mohammad Ali Jinnah and others like demanded Pakistan and from there the two-nation theory was born on the basis of which people were divided on the basis of religion," he said.