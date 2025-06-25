Statehood Promise Broken: Congress's Jammu Kashmir In-Charge Slams BJP-Led Centre For Delay In Restoration

Srinagar: The Congress party on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of backtracking from its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, even as it was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister promised to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after holding assembly elections. But the government is not fulfilling its promise,” Syed Nasir Hussain, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in charge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Hussain was in Srinagar today and received a rousing welcome from the party functionaries for being appointed as in-charge of JK and Ladakh affairs.

“Why are they not giving statehood to J&K? I remember when Article 370 was abrogated; I opposed it during the discussion. It was during the discussion that the government promised statehood to J&K,” he said.

Statehood Promise Broken: Congress's Jammu Kashmir Incharge Slams BJP-Led Centre For Delay In Restoration (ETV Bharat)

The statehood demand has gained pitch as the ruling party, the National Conference, is demanding statehood, citing that the dual control and UT setup is hampering the functioning of the government. Even Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said in Gulmarg that he was ready to recommend dissolution of the assembly for the restoration of statehood.

Hussain said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will become the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in parliament during the monsoon session. He said that he will suggest to the party high command that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) hold a special session on Jammu and Kashmir, as the region is grappling with “so many issues as UT”.

Suggesting that Congress workers protest for the demands of statehood, he said that “unless we protest and take to the streets, nobody will listen to our voice.”

Referring to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the BJP-led government in 2019, he said that Jammu and Kashmir was not the only state which had a special status. “The state I come from, Karnataka big area in the state has been given special status under Article 371. This area has separate funding for,” he said.

‘No more alliance with NC’

In the coming months, local bodies elections-panchayat and municipal bodies- will be held, he said. “We will introduce young faces in those elections. We must prepare for these polls as this will pave the way for our success in the assembly and parliament elections,” he said.

About the alliance with the NC in the local bodies polls, he said that when the party is strong, then “we will be in a position to fight alone. And when the elections come, the decision of alliance will be taken by the party high command,” he said.

His statement contradicted the demand of Congress Working Committee member and AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who said that the party will not ally in the local bodies elections.

Congress and NC had jointly contested the assembly elections on a seat-sharing arrangement, but could win only four seats – three in Kashmir and one in Rajouri. It lost all the seats in the Hindu belt of Jammu province.

Gag on social media criticism

In a stern warning to party dissenters in Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir said that any party member using social media for anti-party activities will face action for indiscipline. “There will be no tolerance for anti-party activities, organising parallel party functions, or discrediting party leaders. No leader is above the party line; the party is important. Those members should desist from such activities. There is a clear message from Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge that no anti-party or parallel activities will be tolerated,” he said.

He said that the party high command has appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as the president of the party, which is “final”. However, the appointment of Karra after Viqar Rasool Wani was removed did not go down well with a group of dissenters, which included senior leaders and members.

They are carrying out parallel functions during the Congress leaders’ birth and death anniversaries. This group has not attended any party function after Karra was appointed as president. The group also wrote letters to Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in which they blamed the JK party leadership for the 2024 assembly elections debacle. This group was absent from today’s function.

“We will take strict steps against those members who use social media for criticism of the party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The gag by Hussian came in response to the issue raised by Mir in his speech, in which he said that the party high command appointed Karra as president and two working presidents. “Those who designate or call themselves district presidents and vice presidents are doing something against the constitution of the party. New office bearers and functionaries will be appointed with the consent of the party high command after they are recommended by the PCC president and Nasir Hussain,” Mir said.