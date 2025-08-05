ETV Bharat / state

Statehood Buzz Gains Ground In Jammu Kashmir On 6th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

A view of Jehangir Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad Published : August 5, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Rumours and buzz on statehood gained ground as Jammu and Kashmir marks sixth anniversary since the abrogation of Article 370 on Tuesday. On 5 August 2019, the Narendra Modi led government divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and downgraded the erstwhile state into two union territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The statehood buzz spurred following back-to-back one-on-one meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on August 3. This triggered speculation with social buzz with developments on restoration of statehood amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament. On the other hand, the Home Minister held meetings with J&K Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sat Sharma and newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta. Both PM and HM have promised J&K statehood restoration without giving any timeline. On the ground, the situation was normal with commercial establishments and transport operating smoothly. A view of Jehangir Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat) The political parties including the ruling National Conference and Congress alongside Opposition Peoples Democratic Party are marking the August 5 as a 'black day', reaffirming their stand on restoration of statehood. “I have heard every possible permutation and combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow — fortunately, nothing bad will happen, but unfortunately, nothing positive will happen either,” said Chief Minister Abdullah posted on X .

Abdullah, whose party has been pitching for the restoration of Statehood with a resolution by the cabinet soon after it formed the government in October 2024, has pinned hopes on the monsoon session of the Parliament. "Something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven't had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let's see this time tomorrow," he said. Omar's party, the National Conference (NC) held a protest against the downgrading of the erstwhile state at the party headquarters Nawah e Subah in Srinagar. Several legislators and leaders alongside workers tried to march outside the party office but were stopped at the gate by the police. NC leaders protest on Article 370 abrogation anniversary at party headquarters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025 (ETV Bharat) Senior NC leader and legislator from Uri Sajjad Shafi said they will continue to fight for the restoration of special status and statehood. "There is no timeline in statehood restoration. But we demand it be restored as soon as the possible. It is a not favour but our right," he added. Senior NC leader Choudhary Ramzan too pitched for restoration of pre-August 5 status of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming their struggle will continue for constitutional rights. But for Bharatiya Janata Party, August 5 marks 'national integration and historic correction' but the party will not be holding any event in Kashmir to mark the day. The abrogation of article 370 has brought development, peace and prosperity and given justice to many sections of the society who were deprived and ignored of their rights all these years," said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur. He said the Jammu unit will mark celebrations while the Kashmir unit will have no event on August 5. "We don't want to give the day importance. Kashmir political parties had a relation with article 370 which is why they are mourning," Thakur added. The central government has asserted that the move ushered in a new era of development and significantly curbed militancy and violence. According to official data, there has been over 33 percent decline in killings linked to terrorism and security operations in the six years since the constitutional change corresponding to previous years.