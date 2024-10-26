ETV Bharat / state

Battalion Constables And Families Protest Statewide Demanding 'Ek Police' System

Statewide protests intensified as Telangana Special Police's IV Battalion constables and their families demanded a unified police system, with personnel joining the agitation on Saturday.

Statewide protests erupted on Saturday as the constables of the IV Battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) joined their families on the streets demanding the implementation of 'Ek Police' system.
The battalion of Telangana State Special Police constables and families protest demanding the Ek Police system (ETV Bharat)
Hyderabad: Statewide protests erupted on Saturday as the constables of the IV Battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) joined their families on the streets demanding the implementation of 'Ek Police' system. Until Friday, only family members were involved in the agitation, but today the police personnel themselves began protesting.

Constables of the 4th Battalion from Warangal's Mamunur staged a demonstration at the commandant's office, while their families continued protesting in Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district. A rasta roko was organised under the banner "Ek State Ek Police", pressing for the resolution of their issues.

The protest intensified after the 17th Battalion Commandant in Rajanna Sirisilla district, Srinivasa Rao, allegedly made inappropriate remarks about the protesting family members. Outraged, police personnel and their families demanded action against him.

Tensions also flared up in the Nalgonda district where constables confronted Sub-Inspector Saida Babu. He was accused of misbehaving with family members, who had peacefully protested on October 21, seeking the implementation of a unified police policy. Angered by his behaviour, the constables blocked his way, raising slogans 'SI Go Back.'

The protests, spearheaded by the wives of police personnel since Thursday, emphasised that when recruitment notifications and exams are conducted uniformly, officers should be assigned duties in the same manner. They criticised the system that keeps their spouses separated from their families for prolonged periods.

DGP Jitender's Warning

Telangana DGP Jitender took a stern stance against the protests, suspecting the involvement of forces opposing the state government. He reiterated that the old system governing constable holidays would remain in place but criticised the protests as inappropriate. The DGP highlighted that Telangana's recruitment model is followed by other states and warned of legal action against those participating in the agitation.

