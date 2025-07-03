State Of The Art Hospitals For Wildlife To Come Up In West Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has approved the construction of state-of-the-art hospitals for the treatment of wildlife in North Bengal.
Although approval for the construction of the hospital has already been received, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. This state-of-the-art hospital will be built in Mahananda and Jaldapara in North Bengal, officials said.
North Bengal has Jaldapara National Park, Gorumara National Park, Neora Valley National Park, Mahananda Sanctuary, Chapramari Sanctuary, and the Buxa Tiger Project forests. Often, if wildlife in the forests of North Bengal is injured in any way or if an accident occurs, the forest department faces considerable problems in treating them.
Many times, when elephants come into the forest, they have to be treated there. If there was a hospital, they could have been taken there and treated, this has been a complaint raised many times by forest workers. Now their grievances are going to end.
The hospitals will be set up in three locations so that wildlife can be treated properly. This will make it easier to take wildlife to the hospital. There will also be facilities for USG of elephants, rhinos and bison.
Once the DPR is prepared, the work of the state-of-the-art wildlife treatment hospitals will begin next year, hopes Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of the North Bengal Wildlife Department.
He said, "State-of-the-art hospitals are being built in Buxa, Mahananda and Jaldapara for the treatment of wildlife. We have received approval from the state government. Now the detailed project report for the construction of the hospital is being prepared."
He added, "The hospital will have operation tables, anesthesia units and state-of-the-art equipment for the treatment of wildlife. This hospital will have all the facilities for treating large wild animals, birds and reptiles."
For a long time, wildlife lovers in North Bengal have been demanding a hospital for the treatment of wild animals. The Forest Department has been struggling to provide state-of-the-art medical services to injured wild animals.
It was alleged that due to a lack of proper medical treatment, wild animals were dying. Railways have passed through various forests of North Bengal in some places and roads in others. If wild animals were injured due to being hit by trains or cars, the Forest Department had to face problems in getting them treated.