State Of The Art Hospitals For Wildlife To Come Up In West Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has approved the construction of state-of-the-art hospitals for the treatment of wildlife in North Bengal.

Although approval for the construction of the hospital has already been received, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. This state-of-the-art hospital will be built in Mahananda and Jaldapara in North Bengal, officials said.

North Bengal has Jaldapara National Park, Gorumara National Park, Neora Valley National Park, Mahananda Sanctuary, Chapramari Sanctuary, and the Buxa Tiger Project forests. Often, if wildlife in the forests of North Bengal is injured in any way or if an accident occurs, the forest department faces considerable problems in treating them.

Many times, when elephants come into the forest, they have to be treated there. If there was a hospital, they could have been taken there and treated, this has been a complaint raised many times by forest workers. Now their grievances are going to end.

The hospitals will be set up in three locations so that wildlife can be treated properly. This will make it easier to take wildlife to the hospital. There will also be facilities for USG of elephants, rhinos and bison.