State Education Policy: Karnataka Govt May Go Ahead With English Version To Avoid Academic Delays

Bengaluru: The final report of Karnataka’s State Education Policy (SEP) is yet to be submitted, despite multiple extensions granted to the commission tasked with drafting it. Headed by educationist Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, the commission was originally expected to deliver its final recommendations by February 2024.

Although the English version of the report — running over 1,000 pages — has been completed, the Kannada translation is still pending. This has created uncertainty as the new academic year begins in June.

The commission has now requested an extension until the end of May to finish translating the report. Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar confirmed that the request has been forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a final decision.

“In the request, the commission has sought time till the end of May. The decision will be taken by the Chief Minister. We’ve already forwarded it to him,” Sudhakar stated.

This marks the second formal extension request from the commission. Initially set up in October 2023 after the state government decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the SEP commission had earlier submitted an interim report. That report had suggested changes to the structure of third and fourth-year undergraduate courses.