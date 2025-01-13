ETV Bharat / state

KEA To Introduce One-Time Registration For Recruitment Exams, CET Applications To Go Mobile-Friendly

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an additional building for the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced plans to simplify the Central Entrance Test (CET) application process, allowing rural students to apply directly through their mobile phones, eliminating the need to visit cyber centres. He also emphasised new security measures to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. “We aim to introduce this new system soon to make the process more user-friendly and secure,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar also inaugurated a new portal that enables one-time registration for recruitment exams. “Candidates will no longer need to fill out separate applications for each exam. Once registered, they can use a unique ID to pay fees and apply for various exams. This is a significant innovation by KEA,” he explained.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an additional building for the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleshwaram. The event also witnessed the symbolic distribution of certificates to eligible candidates from the CET-2024 examination by the Chief Minister.

The ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Housing Board Chairman and MLA Shivalinge Gowda, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed and KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, among others.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to enhance transparency in recruitment processes, Dr Sudhakar said, “We are exploring computer-based exams in collaboration with KPSC, Rajiv Gandhi Health University, and other institutions. Initially, exams with fewer candidates will adopt this system, with plans to expand it to all exams in the future.”