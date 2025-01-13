KEA To Introduce One-Time Registration For Recruitment Exams, CET Applications To Go Mobile-Friendly

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced plans to simplify the Central Entrance Test (CET) application process, allowing rural students to apply directly through their mobile phones, eliminating the need to visit cyber centres. He also emphasised new security measures to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. “We aim to introduce this new system soon to make the process more user-friendly and secure,” he said.
Dr Sudhakar also inaugurated a new portal that enables one-time registration for recruitment exams. “Candidates will no longer need to fill out separate applications for each exam. Once registered, they can use a unique ID to pay fees and apply for various exams. This is a significant innovation by KEA,” he explained.
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an additional building for the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleshwaram. The event also witnessed the symbolic distribution of certificates to eligible candidates from the CET-2024 examination by the Chief Minister.
The ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Housing Board Chairman and MLA Shivalinge Gowda, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed and KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, among others.
Highlighting the government’s efforts to enhance transparency in recruitment processes, Dr Sudhakar said, “We are exploring computer-based exams in collaboration with KPSC, Rajiv Gandhi Health University, and other institutions. Initially, exams with fewer candidates will adopt this system, with plans to expand it to all exams in the future.”
The event also marked the release of the CET 2025 handbook, a 12-page guide providing concise information on the examination. “This will be distributed to Pre-University students in government, aided, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas,” the minister noted.
The new KEA building, to be constructed adjacent to the existing facility at a cost of Rs 30 crore, will address the increasing workload of the authority. KEA, which handles admissions to professional courses and recruitment exams, conducted a record 17 recruitment exams in 2024, processing 29.28 lakh applications and completing the recruitment of 6,052 candidates.
Plans for Dedicated Servers and Divisions
To manage the growing demand on KEA’s servers, Dr Sudhakar revealed plans to install a dedicated server and establish separate divisions for admissions and recruitment.
Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, MLA Shivalinge Gowda, KEA officials and other dignitaries were present at the event. The dates for the 2025 CET exams will be announced soon, Dr Sudhakar assured reporters.