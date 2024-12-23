Standing On His Own Two Feet: Sexagenarian Uttarakhand Man Turns Disability Into Specialty After Tragic Electric Shock

Jammu: When life puts a challenge in front of people, many succumb to its pressure but only few emerge victorious by taking this as an opportunity to excel in life and become role models for others. One such person, a 60-year-old Devki Nandan from Uttarakhand's Nainital has turned his disability into a specialty and became a role model for others.

Sexagenarian Uttarakhand Man Turns Disability Into Specialty After Tragic Electric Shock (ETV Bharat)

His mantra for life is 'Jeena Hai Shaan Se' (Live life with dignity). His presence here in a three-day camp for specially-abled people organized by Shri Atma Vallab Jain clinic, where artificial limbs and hearing aids were being distributed free of cost, became inspiration for other people not to remain confined to the four walls of their homes by cursing their disability.

Talking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the event, Devki Nandan said that no disability can stop any person if he is committed to make it his strength. “Until the time one doesn’t take his disability to his heart, nothing can stop him achieving goals in his life. One can only fail if he accepts the failure,” he said.

Recalling the tragic accident, Devki Nandan said he lost his right hand to an electric shock in 1979 at his village in Nainital and his left hand became paralysed. After receiving treatment for a year in hospital, it took Devki Nandan four years to realize his potential of using his feet to do all the work which one could do with his hands. In 1984, he started writing with his right foot on the ground with the help of a stick and only within six months he started writing with a pen, he said. In the next six months he became an expert, which gave his life a new direction.

“I came into contact with Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayita Samiti in 1987 and asked for a job. They got impressed with my writing skills with foot and appointed me as a clerk on sympathy grounds. In 1999 I became supervisor and the next year became manager. At present I am the administrative officer of the organization and do every work, which is even difficult in doing with hands,” Devki Nandan said.

Dozens of people with disabilities participated in the three-day camp held from December 20 to 22 at Dogra Brahmin Sabha here and when they saw Devki Nandan filling their forms and registering their names with his foot, their motivation level went to the next level and left with a hope that they will not remain dependent on others.

Veena, a 50-year-old lady, who had arrived in the camp to get the artificial limb for her legs, was impressed with the way Devki Nandan was working. “I have been using artificial limbs for a long time but there was always a feeling that I am missing something which others have. But people like Devki Nandan are role models for us and we hope that nothing can stop you from living an honourable life,” she said.