ETV Bharat / state

Stampede-Like Situation Near Mumbai Airport as Thousands Turn Up For Job Vacancies

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Mumbai airport witnessed a chaotic scene as thousands of job aspirants assembled near Sahar Cargo Complex for vacancies as loaders. The situation turned tense, prompting police intervention to restore order.

Mumbai airport witnessed a chaotic scene as thousands of job aspirants assembled near Sahar Cargo Complex for vacancies as loaders. The situation turned tense, prompting police intervention to restore order.
Representational Image ((Screengrab from Twitter (X) video))

Mumbai: A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the situation was later brought under control, an official from Sahar police station said.

With their applications and documents in hand, the jobseekers assembled at gate no. 5 near the Sahar cargo complex after they came to know about the vacancy for the loader's post at the airport, he said. As the situation went out of hand, the applicants were asked to submit their resumes, applications and other documents and then leave the spot.

Later, the airport authorities decided to call 200 applicants for interview, the official said. All the applicants were freshers and most of them had just passed Class 12. "No untoward incident was reported and the situation was later brought under control," the official said.

Mumbai: A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the situation was later brought under control, an official from Sahar police station said.

With their applications and documents in hand, the jobseekers assembled at gate no. 5 near the Sahar cargo complex after they came to know about the vacancy for the loader's post at the airport, he said. As the situation went out of hand, the applicants were asked to submit their resumes, applications and other documents and then leave the spot.

Later, the airport authorities decided to call 200 applicants for interview, the official said. All the applicants were freshers and most of them had just passed Class 12. "No untoward incident was reported and the situation was later brought under control," the official said.

TAGGED:

STAMPEDE SITUATION MUMBAI AIRPORTMUMBAI AIRPORT JOB VACANCIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.