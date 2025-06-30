Stampede Haunts Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 As Odisha Govt Walks A Tightrope

By Kasturi Ray and Shakti Prasad Mishra

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Early morning, 5.30 am, Monday. A crowd steeped in the fervour of devotion. Families with children as young as two-year-olds on shoulders and in arms, elderly mothers no less than 70 years old, all barely managing to make their way to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. These people were trying to hold on to each other as tightly as they hold on to their trust and faith in the Lord of the Universe.

Barely 30 hours after three persons died here in a stampede, due to no fault of theirs, on Monday, hordes more stood in queue. Rituals were on, the number of devotees swelled with each passing minute, and a silence prevailed amid the blowing of conch shells and the beat of drums. Devotees had more in common than just devotion — fear. The fear of the unknown and of what lies ahead. But sailing them through this apprehension was the belief that, Lord willing, nothing wrong can happen.

As we wade through the Saradha Bali and reach the temple through a posse of police personnel, it is a different sight. Today, there were barricades, police personnel, emergency rescue teams and discipline. But the faces, from devotees to police to servitors, were all strewn with seriousness and tension. Not one person could deviate from the queue, none dared jump the barricade.

This was unusual for many, while life was as usual for most.

Puri Rath Yatra seemed different this time. Those who lost their loved ones grieved, while others draped a blanket of ignorance and continued their darshan.

“Such incidents are rare, but we cannot stop coming for darshan because of one incident,” says Anita Mishra, who has travelled from Bhopal for Jagannath darshan. “It is sad, but does the world stop? Rather, the district administration and police should ensure the rest of the festival goes on with proper discipline and crowd management,” she adds.

Four more days at the Gundicha temple, and then the Trinity will return home in the Bahuda Yatra, with another expected crowd and the same concerns for safety and security.

“There has been a complete lack of foresight and that led to the stampede. There is a small pathway to reach the chariots, and people were made to take the same route to the chariots and return the same way. Since midnight, devotees were in queue to have darshan, but no public announcement system was in place to inform them when darshan would begin. Early in the morning, two trucks arrived carrying temple materials. Among the large congregation, no police were present, no water was available, and no help in sight. Even the ambulance couldn’t be contacted. In the last 50 years, I have never witnessed anything like the indiscipline seen on Sunday morning,” said Binayak Das Mohapatra, a senior servitor.

A few senior cops were axed, administrative officials transferred, and new officials asked to take over the reins. An exercise has begun — to prevent further damage and avoid more deaths.

Newly appointed collector Chanchal Rana has his hands full. “This is a grand fest. I am hopeful that the rest of the festival will be conducted well. It is a huge gathering, and people will come, and they will get the best of discipline here. We will ensure no one leaves without having a good experience,” he told the media.

He also assured that, despite the challenges of managing the festival, with Jagannath’s blessings, people’s cooperation, and the temple administration’s efforts, the celebrations — continuing until next week — would proceed as per tradition. “We have received a lot of feedback from media reports and from you all directly. I assure you we will look into all these issues and find ways to make the festival enjoyable for all,” he added.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who reviewed the post-stampede situation at the Gundicha temple on Sunday evening, said the government had taken strict action in the matter where three devotees lost their lives. “We have an investigating team in place and are awaiting the report. Once the report comes, further action will be initiated. This is a global festival and, with God’s blessings, I am sure the darshan from today until Niladri Bije will take place with the usual fervour and discipline.”

Bahuda Yatra is scheduled for Saturday, but over the following three days, the Trinity will stay atop the chariots for Suna Besha, Adhara Pana, and Niladri Bije. It will be a litmus test for the current government to ensure that, until the festival ends, no further lapses occur that could question their commitment to the people.

“Of course, we have a complete arrangement in place. Police officials and forces have been deployed at strategic positions inside the Gundicha temple. Devotees will enter through the Singhadwara and return via the Nakachana gate. We are well prepared to tackle any emergency,” said new SP Pinak Mishra, appointed in place of Vinit Agrawal.

Mishra said he has already held discussions with all concerned regarding better crowd management. “We have met with the Daitapati Nijog and other stakeholders and have identified alternate ways to handle the swelling crowd,” he assured.

Extra deployment of police forces and emergency response teams has been made, he added.

Citing the peaceful Pahandi of the deities to the Adapa Mandap in Gundicha temple, Odisha DGP YB Khurania said, “Lakhs of devotees had a good darshan on Sunday evening, and we are confident that the rest of Mahaprabhu’s festival will proceed smoothly. I would request devotees to cooperate with us in maintaining discipline.”

Expressing his anguish, servitor DasMohapatra questioned why the Rath Yatra Management Committee was not constituted earlier. “Why was it done an hour after the stampede? These questions must be investigated. If the police were on duty, why was none available at the time of the incident?” he asked.

“It is high time experienced officials are given responsibility to prevent stampedes. No makeshift arrangement should be made for a festival like Rath Yatra,” asserted Ramakrushna DasMohapatra, secretary of the Daitapati Nijog.

“It is tragic that three persons died in front of Lord Jagannath. Why was there no barricade? Why were trucks allowed into such a huge crowd? Some people must be held accountable, and the police must ensure such situations do not recur,” he exhorted, adding that the law minister is in touch with them and discussions are on to ensure proper crowd management over the remaining days of the festival.