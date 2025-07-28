Day After Haridwar, Another Temple Stampede Leaves 2 Dead, 32 Injured In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki: Two devotees were killed and at least 32 others were injured in a stampede at Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident happened a day after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a similar stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar where rumours of an electricity current created panic among people.

In Barabanki too, it was a live wire that triggered the chaos leading to the stampede. District Magistrate Barabanki, Shashank Tripathi, while speaking to media early Monday morning, said devotees were offering prayers when a monkey jumped onto an electric wire, causing it to fall on a shed.

Stampede at Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. (ETV Bharat)

"This led to an electric current passing through the structure. Some of the devotees were electrocuted. Medical treatment of the injured is underway. Around 19 people were injured, with two in serious condition," Tripathi said.

Inputs gathered later put the number of injured at 32. Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC).

Monkey jumped on live wire

Eyewitnesses said a huge crowd of devotees had gathered for the 'Jalabhishek' (a ritual of offering water to deities that is performed during Sawan month preferably on Mondays) when the incident happened.

"All the devotees started queuing up from Sunday night to offer water. There is a banyan tree in the temple premises itself. A monkey jumped from the tree and got hung from the electric wire. Then the wire broke and fell on the tin shed. Current started flowing in the tin and pipes from the electric wire. Many devotees and security personnel came under the grip of the current. This caused a stampede," an eyewitness told ETV Bharat.

The authorities shut the electricity immediately but by then two devotees had died and many were injured. A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition. Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries, PTI reported quoting officials.

CM expresses sorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow on Monday over the stampede at Barabanki temple, and extended his condolences to the grieving families. He directed the district administration to carry out prompt rescue and relief operations.

Taking to X, CM Yogi's office said, "Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident at the Shri Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple premises in Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. Maharaj Ji has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations."

Policeman, two women injured in another near-stampede in Lakhimpur

Meanwhile, in another incident, two female devotees and a policeman were injured in a stampede in Lakhimpur where devotees had gathered in the famous Shiva temple in Gola Gokarnath area. A stampede-like situation arose at Ashok Chowk in which two women were injured. The security personnel took both of them out safely.

Head constable Daya Shankar Singh was injured while saving them. He was injured in his foot and his thumb was also dislocated. Gola Gokarnath Kotwali in-charge Inspector Amber Singh said that the crowd had gone out of control but the police personnel immediately controlled the situation.