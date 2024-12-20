ETV Bharat / state

Stampede At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Meerut, Several Injured

A crowd surge during the final day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Katha led to a stampede. Many people were injured but are stable.

A crowd surge during the final day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's katha led to a stampede. Many people were injured but are stable.
Stampede At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv MahapuranKatha In Meerut (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Meerut: A stampede occurred during the last day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Meerut on Friday, injuring several people, including many women. The incident took place at Shatabadi Nagar Sector 4 in the Paratpur Police Station area where a large crowd had gathered for the event.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra was in the middle of narrating the story when the crowd suddenly became uncontrollable. A rush to enter the pandal led to the stampede, and many people were injured in the chaos. "The crowd surged uncontrollably, causing a stampede, particularly at Gate No. 1," a police officer stated.

Witnesses on the scene rushed to help, and all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening. "the condition of all injured people is stable, and no one is in critical condition," a medical officer at the hospital said.

According to sources, the event had separate entry and exit gates. However, due to the overwhelming crowd, attendees began exiting through the entry gate, leading to chaos.

The local police and officials were present at the site and strived to control the situation. "We deployed police personnel to ensure safety. The situation is under control now," said Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

Read more

  1. Chennai Air Show: What Caused Five Deaths? Minister Ma Subramanian Explains
  2. A Look At The Timeline Of Major Stampedes At Religious Places In India
  3. Stampede-Like Situation Near Mumbai Airport as Thousands Turn Up For Job Vacancies

Meerut: A stampede occurred during the last day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Meerut on Friday, injuring several people, including many women. The incident took place at Shatabadi Nagar Sector 4 in the Paratpur Police Station area where a large crowd had gathered for the event.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra was in the middle of narrating the story when the crowd suddenly became uncontrollable. A rush to enter the pandal led to the stampede, and many people were injured in the chaos. "The crowd surged uncontrollably, causing a stampede, particularly at Gate No. 1," a police officer stated.

Witnesses on the scene rushed to help, and all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening. "the condition of all injured people is stable, and no one is in critical condition," a medical officer at the hospital said.

According to sources, the event had separate entry and exit gates. However, due to the overwhelming crowd, attendees began exiting through the entry gate, leading to chaos.

The local police and officials were present at the site and strived to control the situation. "We deployed police personnel to ensure safety. The situation is under control now," said Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

Read more

  1. Chennai Air Show: What Caused Five Deaths? Minister Ma Subramanian Explains
  2. A Look At The Timeline Of Major Stampedes At Religious Places In India
  3. Stampede-Like Situation Near Mumbai Airport as Thousands Turn Up For Job Vacancies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEERUT NEWSSTAMPEDE IN PRADEEP MISHRA PROGRAMMEERUT KATHA STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.