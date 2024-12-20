Stampede At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Meerut, Several Injured

Meerut: A stampede occurred during the last day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Meerut on Friday, injuring several people, including many women. The incident took place at Shatabadi Nagar Sector 4 in the Paratpur Police Station area where a large crowd had gathered for the event.
Pandit Pradeep Mishra was in the middle of narrating the story when the crowd suddenly became uncontrollable. A rush to enter the pandal led to the stampede, and many people were injured in the chaos. "The crowd surged uncontrollably, causing a stampede, particularly at Gate No. 1," a police officer stated.
Witnesses on the scene rushed to help, and all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening. "the condition of all injured people is stable, and no one is in critical condition," a medical officer at the hospital said.
According to sources, the event had separate entry and exit gates. However, due to the overwhelming crowd, attendees began exiting through the entry gate, leading to chaos.
The local police and officials were present at the site and strived to control the situation. "We deployed police personnel to ensure safety. The situation is under control now," said Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena.
