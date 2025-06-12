ETV Bharat / state

Stamp Duty Evasion Case: Azam Son Slapped With Rs 4.64 Crore Recovery Notice

On April 3, Khan was fined in the case of evasion of stamp duty. He failed to deposit the amount in the stipulated time.

Stamp Duty Evasion Case: Azam Son Slapped With Rs 4.64 Crore Recovery Notice
Abdullah Azam Khan. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST

Rampur: Samajwadi Party senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan's son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan has been slapped with a recovery certificate in the stamp duty evasion case.

This RC has been issued from Rampur DM office for recovery of Rs 4,64,0000. Rampur ADM (Finance) has also directed the Tehsil department to recover the amount from Abdullah Azam Khan. The case pertains to paying less stamp duty during property purchase. Abdullah Azam Khan had bought three different numbered lands in Benazir and Ghatampur. A case was registered for paying less stamp duty than the circle rate fixed by the District Magistrate of Rampur.

On April 3, the District Magistrate Rampur Court imposed a fine of Rs 4,64,0000 in the case. Abdullah Azam has not deposited this amount yet. Government advocate Prem Kishore Pandey said Khan had bought land of three different numbers in Benazir Ghatampur.

In this, a stamp of less than the circle rate fixed by the District Magistrate was applied. The matter was investigated by SDM Sadar. After investigation, a case of deficiency stamp was registered in the District Magistrate Court. On April 3, Khan was fined in the case of evasion of stamp duty. He failed to deposit the amount in the stipulated time.

According to Pandey, in case, a person does not deposit government money, a recovery certificate is issued to him or her. The ADM Finance of the district has issued separate RCs for all three properties of Abdullah Azam.

