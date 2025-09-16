ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Urges PM Modi To Address Fertiliser Shortage In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the issue of inadequate supply of fertilisers to the state during the ongoing Kharif season and sought immediate intervention from the Centre.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's significant contribution to the country's paddy production. He stated that the state government is giving the highest priority to increasing agricultural output and enhancing farmers' income.

The state has been implementing region-specific schemes aimed at maximising productivity, and ensuring the timely availability of agricultural inputs is being closely monitored, Stalin wrote.

Due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon, paddy cultivation for the Kharif 2025 season has picked up pace across the State since June. According to Stalin, paddy has been sown in 5.661 lakh hectares, marking a 10% increase (0.525 lakh hectares) compared to the same period last year.