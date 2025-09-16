Stalin Urges PM Modi To Address Fertiliser Shortage In Tamil Nadu
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the issue of inadequate supply of fertilisers to the state during the ongoing Kharif season and sought immediate intervention from the Centre.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's significant contribution to the country's paddy production. He stated that the state government is giving the highest priority to increasing agricultural output and enhancing farmers' income.
The state has been implementing region-specific schemes aimed at maximising productivity, and ensuring the timely availability of agricultural inputs is being closely monitored, Stalin wrote.
Due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon, paddy cultivation for the Kharif 2025 season has picked up pace across the State since June. According to Stalin, paddy has been sown in 5.661 lakh hectares, marking a 10% increase (0.525 lakh hectares) compared to the same period last year.
However, this rise in cultivation has led to a corresponding surge in demand for fertilisers. The Chief Minister pointed out that, despite favourable monsoon conditions and sufficient water storage in reservoirs, fertiliser manufacturers have supplied only around 57% of the quantities allocated by the Centre from April to August.
According to the letter, there is a shortfall of 27,823 metric tonnes (MT) of Urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP, and 98,623 MT of NPK Complex fertilisers.
CM Stalin has requested the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to ensure the immediate supply of the pending allocations to Tamil Nadu.
In addition, anticipating continued high demand due to positive production prospects, the Chief Minister has requested an additional allocation for September.