Stalin Urges Centre To Ensure Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Held By Sri Lanka
Stalin said the incident has caused significant distress within the fishing community, spreading fear and uncertainty across the coastal districts.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on Thursday urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to secure the expeditious release of all apprehended fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan authorities and to revive the Joint Working Group.
"I wish to bring to your immediate attention the apprehension of five Indian fishing boats and 47 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier today. Of the five boats detained, four mechanized fishing vessels bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-200, IND-TN-10-MM-378, IND-TN-10-MM-748, and IND-TN-10-MM-1002, and 30 fishermen belong to the coastal villages of Tamil Nadu", he mentioned in a letter to the Union Minister.
Stalin said the incident has caused significant distress within the fishing community, spreading fear and uncertainty across the coastal districts. It is pertinent to highlight that this is the first instance in 2025 where such a large number of fishermen have been apprehended on a single day.
"Repeated incidents of this nature not only jeopardies the safety and livelihoods of our fishermen but also severely undermine their morale and confidence in pursuing their traditional occupation. As of 09.10.2025, a total of 242 fishing boats and 74 fishermen from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody," he stated in the letter.
He further requested Jaishankar's urgent intervention to address the matter with the authorities concerned and also to secure the expeditious release of the apprehended fishermen and their boats. "I also urge you to revive the Joint Working Group and to take all diplomatic efforts to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he stated in the letter.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy