Stalin Urges Centre To Ensure Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Held By Sri Lanka

Chennai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on Thursday urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to secure the expeditious release of all apprehended fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan authorities and to revive the Joint Working Group.

"I wish to bring to your immediate attention the apprehension of five Indian fishing boats and 47 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier today. Of the five boats detained, four mechanized fishing vessels bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-200, IND-TN-10-MM-378, IND-TN-10-MM-748, and IND-TN-10-MM-1002, and 30 fishermen belong to the coastal villages of Tamil Nadu", he mentioned in a letter to the Union Minister.

Stalin said the incident has caused significant distress within the fishing community, spreading fear and uncertainty across the coastal districts. It is pertinent to highlight that this is the first instance in 2025 where such a large number of fishermen have been apprehended on a single day.