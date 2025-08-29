ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Pushes Federalism Debate, Writes To CMs

Stalin requested them to share their views on the website of the high-level committee formed by Tamil Nadu government to study Centre-state relationship.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to other state chief ministers, urging them to strengthen true federalism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to all state chief ministers and leaders of all major political parties, requesting them to share their views on the website of the high-level committee formed by Tamil Nadu government to study the relationship between the Centre and the states.

"We have released a questionnaire to get the views of all states and union territories, transcending political and party differences," the letter read.

Key points in the letter written by Chief Minister MK Stalin

It is a misconception that the Union will be strong if the states are weak - a strong Union and strong states are interdependent

In 1969, Kalaignar Rajamannar formed the committee. The report submitted by the committee was a milestone in shaping the debate on federalism. The 1974 resolution on state autonomy is historic.

Constitutional amendments, Union laws and Union policies have tilted the balance of power in favour of the Union government.

Tamil Nadu has constituted a high-level committee on Union-State relations with qualified members under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph.

Earlier on Friday, a meeting of finance ministers of states ruled by India's coalition parties was held in Delhi. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Bala Gopal, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Patti Wickramarga, and Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda participated in this meeting. In this context, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's letter to all state Chief Ministers and all major political party leaders has gained significance.

