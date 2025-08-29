ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Pushes Federalism Debate, Writes To CMs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to other state chief ministers, urging them to strengthen true federalism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to all state chief ministers and leaders of all major political parties, requesting them to share their views on the website of the high-level committee formed by Tamil Nadu government to study the relationship between the Centre and the states.

"We have released a questionnaire to get the views of all states and union territories, transcending political and party differences," the letter read.

Key points in the letter written by Chief Minister MK Stalin

It is a misconception that the Union will be strong if the states are weak - a strong Union and strong states are interdependent