Stalin Looting Tamil Nadu Through His Family, Says TVK Leader Vijay

Nagai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay on Saturday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of looting Tamil Nadu through his family.

Addressing rallies at Nagai and Tiruvarur, he slammed Stalin over the latter's foreign trips. He said, "Chief Minister Stalin, you say you are going abroad to attract investment. Are you going to attract investment from abroad? Or are you going to invest abroad. Investment for Tamil Nadu? Or investment for your family? Tell me from your heart", he asked.

Earlier, Vijay arrived in Trichy from Chennai in a private flight and travelled to Nagai by road. Addressing a gathering at Nagai, he said, "I am speaking from the land where the Lord of Nagoor resides. I have come here with the blessings of Mother Velankanni".

He said Nagai district leads in fish import. In an indirect attack on DMK, he said, "Don't trust them, they have ruled the country and left the people in misery."