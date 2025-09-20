Stalin Looting Tamil Nadu Through His Family, Says TVK Leader Vijay
Addressing rallies at Nagai and Tiruvarur, he slammed Stalin over the latter's foreign trips.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Nagai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay on Saturday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of looting Tamil Nadu through his family.
Addressing rallies at Nagai and Tiruvarur, he slammed Stalin over the latter's foreign trips. He said, "Chief Minister Stalin, you say you are going abroad to attract investment. Are you going to attract investment from abroad? Or are you going to invest abroad. Investment for Tamil Nadu? Or investment for your family? Tell me from your heart", he asked.
Earlier, Vijay arrived in Trichy from Chennai in a private flight and travelled to Nagai by road. Addressing a gathering at Nagai, he said, "I am speaking from the land where the Lord of Nagoor resides. I have come here with the blessings of Mother Velankanni".
He said Nagai district leads in fish import. In an indirect attack on DMK, he said, "Don't trust them, they have ruled the country and left the people in misery."
On Tamil Nadu's fishermen issue, Vijay said, "I had spoken at the Madurai conference regarding the attacks on Tamil Nadu's fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. I was the one who protested against the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen 14 years ago. At that time, we protested in the name of Vijay Narpani Iyakkam. Now we are protesting in the name of TVK".
He said, "We are not like the DMK government that writes letters whenever Tamil Nadu's fishermen are attacked. And also we are not like fascist BJP that differentiates between Indian and Tamil Nadu fishermen. We demand an immediate solution to the fishermen's issue."
On being asked why he campaigns only on Saturdays, Vijay said, ""We do it with the sole purpose of not causing any inconvenience to the people and not causing them any hardship. We are not afraid of anyone's criticism and will not back down".
Vijay said the 2026 Assembly elections will be a contest between DMK and TVK. "TVK will defeat DMK and form the government," he asserted.
