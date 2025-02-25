ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Inaugurates CtrlS' Rs 4,000 Cr Chennai Datacenter Park

Chennai: A state-of-the-art data center park established by CtrlS Datacenters Ltd at an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore that would position the country as a leading 'data hub' in the region, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleague, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and CtrlS Datacentres' Founder-CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Stalin virutally inaugurated the Chennai Datacenter Park, established in Ambattur Industrial Estate in the city. The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government in November 2021.

The inauguration marks a significant step in the company's commitment to expand India's digital infrastructure and would position the country as a leading 'data hub' in the region. The establishment of the data center park coincides with a study which has pegged the capacity of city's data centre to double by 2026 with ongoing projects set to add 2.6 million sq ft, a company statement said.

As of June 2024, the company said the city's operational data center capacity was at 108MW. The DataCenter Park inaugurated on Tuesday, comprises two buildings with a total IT load capacity of 72MW and earthquake resistance of up to 7.5 on the Richter Scale. With a direct investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore and an indirect investment of roughly Rs 50,000 crore, the initiative is set to create 500 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs fueling local economic growth, the company said.

"I am delighted to inaugurate CtrlS' Chennai Datacenter Park, a cutting-edge facility that strengthens Tamil Nadu's position as a global tech hub." Stalin said after virtually inaugurating the unit. "Our strategic advantages and progressive policies attract industry leaders like CtrlS. Congratulations to the CtrlS team on this achievement."