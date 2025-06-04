ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Inaugurates 2 Manufacturing Plants In Chennai

Stalin inaugurates manufacturing plants of Germany's Agile Robots and SOL India Private Limited at a programme in Chennai Secretariat.

Stalin Inaugurates 2 Manufacturing Plants In Chennai
Stalin inaugurating manufacturing plants via video conferencing (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated two manufacturing plants, set up with a total investment of Rs 475 crore.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) based robotic machine parts manufacturing plant of Germany's Agile Robots, built with an investment of Rs 300 crore, was inaugurated by the CM in virtual mode. It will be set up at the Irungattukottai SIPCOT Industrial Park in Kanchipuram district. The plant combines AI and robotics, providing new generation automation solutions.

Next, Stalin virtually inaugurated an Air Separation Plant of SOL India Private Limited, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 175 crore. The plant will come up at the Ranipet SIPCOT complex.

SOL India is a joint venture between SOL S.p.A. of Italy and Sigilsol India Private Limited of India. The plant will be engaged in production of oxygen for industries and medical purposes.

CM inaugurated both the plants from a programme organised at the Chennai Secretariat by the Department of Industry, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

Stalin also presented letters of offer for internship to six students from various colleges during the event.

Among the attendees included state Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T R P Raja, chief secretary Muruganandam, secretary for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Arun Roy, executive director of Tamil Nadu Career Guidance Institute Dr Alarmelmangai, vice president of Agile Robots, Rory Saxton and managing director of India Operations Saravanan Solaiappan and chairman and CEO of SOL India, Alto Fumagalli Romario.

