Stalin Inaugurates 2 Manufacturing Plants In Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated two manufacturing plants, set up with a total investment of Rs 475 crore.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) based robotic machine parts manufacturing plant of Germany's Agile Robots, built with an investment of Rs 300 crore, was inaugurated by the CM in virtual mode. It will be set up at the Irungattukottai SIPCOT Industrial Park in Kanchipuram district. The plant combines AI and robotics, providing new generation automation solutions.

Next, Stalin virtually inaugurated an Air Separation Plant of SOL India Private Limited, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 175 crore. The plant will come up at the Ranipet SIPCOT complex.

SOL India is a joint venture between SOL S.p.A. of Italy and Sigilsol India Private Limited of India. The plant will be engaged in production of oxygen for industries and medical purposes.