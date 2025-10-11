ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Holds Historic Gram Sabha Connecting 10,000 Panchayats Across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the event organised by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said it was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as, for the first time in the state’s history, Gram Sabha meetings were being held simultaneously across more than 10,000 village panchayats.

Participating via video conferencing in the event organised by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Stalin addressed panchayat representatives and residents from Kovalam (Chengalpattu), Mullikulam (Tenkasi), Warapatti (Coimbatore), Kondangi (Villupuram), and Thirumalai Samudram (Thanjavur).

“The backbone of our country is its villages. As Gandhiji said, the strength of free India lies in its villages. Strengthening rural economies and governance is our key goal,” he said.

Stalin noted that this was the third Gram Sabha he had attended as Chief Minister and added that no other CM had participated in such meetings on this scale. “For the first time, over 10,000 panchayats are connected online. Our Dravidian model government has implemented several nation-leading schemes,” he said, citing the Women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) initiative as a cornerstone of rural empowerment.

Highlighting progress under the ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme, Stalin said two lakh houses were being constructed at a cost of ₹7,000 crore. “So far, 99,453 houses have been completed in 2024–25, and 78,312 houses are under construction this year,” he noted. The Chief Minister added that over 21,000 km of roads and bridges had been upgraded under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Scheme and NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

He also mentioned that the ‘All Village Anna Rejuvenation Scheme’ was expanding access to roads, drinking water, schools, and libraries to enhance rural living standards.

On environmental issues, Stalin urged citizens to separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, adopt proper sewage management, and maintain cleanliness. “Health is wealth. A disease-free life is true prosperity,” he said, stressing cooperation between medical officers and local bodies to prevent diseases.