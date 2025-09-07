ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Concludes Europe Tour To Attract Investments To Tamil Nadu, Set To Return On Sep 8

Chennai: After securing investment commitments of more than Rs 15,000 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he is returning home from Europe with memories of boundless love showered by the Tamils living in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Concluding his week-long foreign trip to attract investments to the state, Stalin said he gave his love as a token of his gratitude to the Tamil diaspora who took care of him like a brother during his European tour.

"I am returning home with countless memories," Stalin said in a social media post, adding that such memories were of people who showered boundless love; it began with his arrival in Germany and continued in the United Kingdom.

Stalin is set to arrive in Chennai on September 8.