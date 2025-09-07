ETV Bharat / state

On August 30, Stalin embarked on his trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

Stalin Concludes Europe Tour To Attract Investments To Tamil Nadu, Set To Return On Sep 8
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visits Ambedkar House, in London (X/@mkstalin)
By PTI

Published : September 7, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

Chennai: After securing investment commitments of more than Rs 15,000 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he is returning home from Europe with memories of boundless love showered by the Tamils living in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Concluding his week-long foreign trip to attract investments to the state, Stalin said he gave his love as a token of his gratitude to the Tamil diaspora who took care of him like a brother during his European tour.

"I am returning home with countless memories," Stalin said in a social media post, adding that such memories were of people who showered boundless love; it began with his arrival in Germany and continued in the United Kingdom.

Stalin is set to arrive in Chennai on September 8.

On Saturday, Stalin said investment commitments to the tune of Rs 15,516 crore have been secured and asserted that the initiatives would lead to 17,613 fresh jobs.

"After the DMK assumed office in 2021, so far, 10.62 lakh crore investments have been attracted, 922 MoUs signed, ensuring job opportunities to 32.81 lakh persons," Stalin, before starting his tour, had said. Further, he had said that most projects were in the completion stage and several companies have started production.

