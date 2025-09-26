ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of 'Hindering' Tamil Nadu's Progress In Education

Addressing the event, CM Stalin said, "The main reason for organising this event is not to praise us. Our objective is to ensure that future students get inspired by seeing the students receiving praises today."

The event titled 'Tamil Nadu Best in Education', highlighted the achievements and excellences of the Tamil Nadu government in education, and marked the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as the special guest.

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at the Central Government for "attempting to hinder" Tamil Nadu's progress in education, as he highlighted the state's achievements during an education event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

He further expressed gratitude to Telangana CM for gracing the ceremony despite a busy schedule. "I thank Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for coming here in the midst of many tasks. Like in Tamil Nadu, Revanth Reddy is implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme, a women-free bus travel scheme, in Telangana. Same way, we are ready to implement the good schemes implemented in Telangana in Tamil Nadu. This is how we build an environment for good politics," Stalin said.

"Revanth Reddy is leading the Telangana state, which was formed through struggle, with a fighting spirit as a representative of young leader Rahul Gandhi. I express my gratitude to him for that," he added.

CM Stalin pointed out how the revolution under Dravidian movement ensured education for all in the state. "When students study and progress, their families will also progress. If families progress, state progresses. If states progress, the country will progress. For 1000 years, the conspiracy of caste has gripped our society, so not everyone has had access to education. Dravidian movements have waged huge protests against this. The revolution carried out by the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu is the reason why the state has progressed to this extent in education today," he said.

At the same time, he accused the Union Government of attempting to obstruct the progress of education. "All states are carefully watching the plans of the Tamil Nadu government. They are also planning to implement some of these that have been successful in our state. The Union government could not tolerate this educational growth in Tamil Nadu, which is why they are trying to obstruct it."

"My goal is education for all, higher education for all. All students must take advantage of the opportunities created by the government. Even if you get a job after graduation, you should pursue higher education. You should take up research studies," Stalin urged students.