Close Shave For Madhya Pradesh CM At Karila Dham During Rang Panchami Celebrations

Ashoknagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a close shave on Wednesday when the stairs he was standing on, gave way due to excessive weight at Maa Janaki Temple, known as Karila Dham, in Ashok Nagar of Chambal region during Rang Panchami celebrations.

Yadav, who is set to participate at Rang Panchami fair in Indore and Ujjain, reached Karila Dham via helicopter this morning. He offered prayers at Janaki Temple and showered flowers on devotees. While descending the stairs after darshan, media persons approached him. CM stopped midway to speak to media persons when he suddenly jolted in front as the stairs collapsed. Security personnel accompanying him came to his assistance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, police said.

A video of the unexpected situation went viral on social media immediately. It is being told that the incident happened due to excess weight on the staircase.