ETV Bharat / state

Close Shave For Madhya Pradesh CM At Karila Dham During Rang Panchami Celebrations

While speaking to media persons after darshan at Maa Janaki Temple, CM Mohan Yadav found himself in an unforeseen situation as the staircase collapsed.

Close Shave For Madhya Pradesh CM At Karila Dham During Rang Panchami Celebrations
Security personnel reached out to help CM (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Ashoknagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a close shave on Wednesday when the stairs he was standing on, gave way due to excessive weight at Maa Janaki Temple, known as Karila Dham, in Ashok Nagar of Chambal region during Rang Panchami celebrations.

Yadav, who is set to participate at Rang Panchami fair in Indore and Ujjain, reached Karila Dham via helicopter this morning. He offered prayers at Janaki Temple and showered flowers on devotees. While descending the stairs after darshan, media persons approached him. CM stopped midway to speak to media persons when he suddenly jolted in front as the stairs collapsed. Security personnel accompanying him came to his assistance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, police said.

A video of the unexpected situation went viral on social media immediately. It is being told that the incident happened due to excess weight on the staircase.

CM continued his programme as scheduled and reached the stage to address the gathering. Yadav announced Rs one crore additional aid for the Karila Dham fair.

Karila Dham is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's sons, Luv and Kush and this is the ashram of Maharishi Valmiki.

Among the demands raised by local people include upgrading Maa Janaki Temple area to a cultural site, 'Karila Lok' along with all amenities and banning liquor sale at the premises.

Read more

  1. Mamata Banerjee Should Apologise For Calling Maha Kumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh', Says MP CM
  2. Madhya Pradesh Attracts Big Ticket Investments At Global Investors Summit, CM Meets Industrialists

Ashoknagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a close shave on Wednesday when the stairs he was standing on, gave way due to excessive weight at Maa Janaki Temple, known as Karila Dham, in Ashok Nagar of Chambal region during Rang Panchami celebrations.

Yadav, who is set to participate at Rang Panchami fair in Indore and Ujjain, reached Karila Dham via helicopter this morning. He offered prayers at Janaki Temple and showered flowers on devotees. While descending the stairs after darshan, media persons approached him. CM stopped midway to speak to media persons when he suddenly jolted in front as the stairs collapsed. Security personnel accompanying him came to his assistance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, police said.

A video of the unexpected situation went viral on social media immediately. It is being told that the incident happened due to excess weight on the staircase.

CM continued his programme as scheduled and reached the stage to address the gathering. Yadav announced Rs one crore additional aid for the Karila Dham fair.

Karila Dham is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's sons, Luv and Kush and this is the ashram of Maharishi Valmiki.

Among the demands raised by local people include upgrading Maa Janaki Temple area to a cultural site, 'Karila Lok' along with all amenities and banning liquor sale at the premises.

Read more

  1. Mamata Banerjee Should Apologise For Calling Maha Kumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh', Says MP CM
  2. Madhya Pradesh Attracts Big Ticket Investments At Global Investors Summit, CM Meets Industrialists

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARILA DHAMRANG PANCHAMIMADHYA PRADESH CMJANAKI TEMPLECLOSE SHAVE FOR MADHYA PRADESH CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.