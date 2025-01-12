Stage Set For Inauguration Of Z-Morh Tunnel In Kashmir By PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday with 200 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses to ferry people to the venue for the PM's address.

According to officials, the PM will inaugurate the tunnel, which alongside the adjoining under construction Zojila tunnel, provides an all-weather access to Ladakh, at 11.30 am in Gagangir.

The 6.5 KM long tunnel will keep tourist resort Sonmarg open throughout the year, which otherwise was closed during winter months due to accumulation of heavy snow on the road.

A view of the inside of Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal, Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and Ganderbal district ahead of the PM visit and the Ganderbal-Zojila highway was closed for public traffic from Saturday (Jan 11) to Monday (Jan 13) to keep the area sensitized for security. The SSG took over the area days before the PM's visit.

Officials said the PM will address a public gathering after the inauguration of the tunnel for which preparations of moving people to the site have already been made. It is learnt that around 200 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses have been readied for ferrying people to Gagangir where the PM will address them.

This will be the PM's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the elected government was formed in the UT and his 12th since Modi was elected as the prime minister.

Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the tunnel to oversee the preparations for its inauguration. He posted pictures on X of his visit which were shared by the PM.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah (C) reviews the preparedness for inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel by PM Modi (ETV Bharat)

Besides the PM, the other dignitaries who will attend the event include Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, CM Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.