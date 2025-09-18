Stage Set For Global Ayyappa Conclave, Funding Secured Through Sponsorships: Kerala Devaswom Minister
The event, to be organised at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, will be entirely funded through sponsorships.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Kerala's Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the Global Ayyappa Conclave.
The event, to be organised at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, will be entirely funded through sponsorships, ensuring no financial liability for the Devaswom Board or the government, he said. The minister confirmed the participation of key organizations, including the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) in the event.
Out of over 5,000 registrants, 3,500 have been selected to attend, with priority given to past participants. The conclave will feature discussions across three venues, including a main 'German pandal' that has been completed.
The agenda includes three sessions- the first on development projects, second on pilgrim tourism, and the third on crowd management. The first session aims to formulate a master plan for projects valued at over Rs 1,000 crore. While representatives from the Central government were invited, a response is still awaited, Vasavan said.
The minister noted both the High Court and the Supreme Court have provided "positive suggestions" and expect the conclave to be conducted smoothly.
Supreme Court Clears Conclave, Issues Directives
The Supreme Court has granted permission for the Global Ayyappa Conclave to proceed, refusing to intervene in a prior High Court order. A bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar heard the petition, which had sought to halt the event.
The court's order makes it clear that the Devaswom Board will be held responsible for any issues that may arise during the conclave and that the organizers must not deviate from its stated objectives. The court also advised the petitioners that they could approach the High Court with any further complaints.
The petition, filed by VC Ajikumar, Ajeesh Gopi, and Dr PS Mahendrakumar, argued that the conclave was politically motivated and that holding it on the banks of the Pampa river violated forest conservation laws.
They claimed the High Court's decision was made without a proper review and expressed concern that allowing the event could set a precedent for governments to conduct political gatherings under the guise of religious events. The Travancore Devaswom Board had filed a caveat petition in the case.
