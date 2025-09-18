ETV Bharat / state

Stage Set For Global Ayyappa Conclave, Funding Secured Through Sponsorships: Kerala Devaswom Minister

Pathanamthitta: Kerala's Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the Global Ayyappa Conclave.

The event, to be organised at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, will be entirely funded through sponsorships, ensuring no financial liability for the Devaswom Board or the government, he said. The minister confirmed the participation of key organizations, including the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) in the event.

Out of over 5,000 registrants, 3,500 have been selected to attend, with priority given to past participants. The conclave will feature discussions across three venues, including a main 'German pandal' that has been completed.

The agenda includes three sessions- the first on development projects, second on pilgrim tourism, and the third on crowd management. The first session aims to formulate a master plan for projects valued at over Rs 1,000 crore. While representatives from the Central government were invited, a response is still awaited, Vasavan said.

The minister noted both the High Court and the Supreme Court have provided "positive suggestions" and expect the conclave to be conducted smoothly.