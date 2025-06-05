Staff Of Kerala Bank Save Poor Family By Repaying Their Loan

Kozhikode: A bank in Kerala that gave the loan saved the poor family from foreclosure. Bank employees helped a poor family who were so deep in debt that they could not repay the money they had borrowed. The employees of the Kerala Bank, Naduvannur branch, wept tears for Thacharukandi Moithi and his family.

In 2018, Moithi, a wage labourer, took a loan of Rs. 90,000 from the Kerala Bank. Including the principal and interest, it came to Rs 1,47,000. Field staff Sivadasan and Balan, along with a driver, reached Moithi's house in Naduvannur Thacharukandi. However, the sight that the bank employees saw there was very pitiful.

Moithi and his wife were lying in a debilitated state. A mentally ill son and a daughter abandoned by her husband. The youngest son, who was the only support of the family, had died while collecting clams. With this, the family was forced to put aside their miserable life in an orphaned state.

The staff members of Kerala Bank hanging over documents to a wage labourer after repaying his loan (ETV Bharat)

This information was gathered by the field staff at the branch. Then the move to help the family was started under the leadership of the bank staff. A new bank account was also opened to help Moithi. Eleven employees of the bank started the help by sending money. Later, their relatives, employees of other branches, and well-wishers all handed over the help.

The account opened for help was closed after the bank received the amount which was due. The top management of the bank intervened and waived the interest and returned the eight cents of the land. At a function held at the bank, Perambra Area Manager KK Sajith Kumar handed over the documents.

Kerala Bank Naduvannur Branch Manager TV Pramod said that the bank helped the family because they could never repay. "The files were sent to the head office as part of a one-time settlement. The money was collected after receiving a positive response," Pramod added.

Many people from home and abroad helped, Pramod told ETV Bharat. Kerala Bank's dignified and exemplary intervention comes at a time when there are many reports of families being put on the streets after foreclosure proceedings are completed when no one is home.