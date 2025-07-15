ETV Bharat / state

St Stephen's College, School In Dwarka Receive Bomb Threat, Search Operation Underway

A police official during a search operation at the St Stephen's College premises after the college received a bomb threat through email, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 15, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Delhi received bomb threats through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at both premises and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said. A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said St Stephen's College reported that they received the bomb threat at 7:15 am. "The mail said that four IED bombs and two RDX have been planted in the premises and library of the college. It further said that it will explode by 2 pm," Banthia was quoted as saying in a police statement.

Teams from Maurice Nagar Police Station and other agencies reached the spot. The entire premises was cordoned off and a thorough check is being conducted. So far nothing suspicious has been found, officials said. The fire department received a call regarding bomb in St Stephen's College at 8.50 am and another call from the St Thomas School was received at 8.01 am.