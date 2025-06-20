St Mary’s Student Sets Two Records In Kapotasana On World Yoga Day

Mangaluru: June 21 is World Yoga Day, a day when many people showcase their achievements in yoga. Among them, a girl has distinguished herself by setting two records in Kapotasana.

Sharanya Sharath, a student of St. Mary's College, Falnir, has achieved this remarkable feat. At just eight years old, she has entered both the India Book of Records and the Worldwide Book of Records for holding the Kapotasana yoga pose. She set these two records by performing Kapotasana continuously for one hour, two minutes, and 30 seconds.

Sharanya Sharath has broken the 15-minute Kapotasana record held by Harinita BS of Tamil Nadu. With this, she has set a new record in the Worldwide Book of Records.

International yoga expert Kavita Ashok, who has achieved success in the India Book of Records, has been training her since she was very young.

What is Kapotasana?

Yoga teacher Kavita Ashok said, "There are hundreds of poses in yoga. Many people have achieved success in these various poses. Kapotasana is one of them. Kapotasana means sitting like a pigeon. It can usually be done for one minute. But this student did it for one hour and two minutes and 30 seconds and set a record."

Kavita's 5th student sets a record

Yoga teacher Kavita is trying to get her yoga students to set a record in the India Book of Records. Five of her students have already registered their names in the India Book of Records. One student has made a record in the Worldwide Book of Records. Her goal is to set a record in the India Book of Records with 10 students.

Speaking about this, Sharanya Sharath said, "This achievement was possible with the cooperation of yoga teacher Kavita Madam and St Mary's Educational Institution, Falnir."

Sharanya Sharath's mother, Sonia, said, "My daughter has achieved great things. She was interested in yoga since she was a child. She got a lot of encouragement at school and was able to achieve this. She was training not only at school but also at home."

The school principal, Sister Celine Veera, spoke and praised the young girl, saying, "The training provided by Kavita Ashok is the reason for her outstanding achievement. In addition, Sharanya Sharath's hard work is also great."

