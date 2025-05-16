Agitating Teachers Break Police barricade, RAF Deployed At Bengal State Education HQ As Protests Intensify

Kolkata: A day after protests and skirmishes with the police, agitating school teachers today intensified their stir at the gates of West Bengal state education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake. Personnel from the RAF and state police have been deployed all around the office premises and entry and exit have been heavily restricted.

Agitating teachers pulled down a police barricade this morning raising slogans against the state government, demanding immediate talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The renewed protests follow violent clashes between the protesting teachers and the police last night, which left several teachers badly injured and bleeding. The teachers allege that more than 100 of them were seriously injured after police resorted to baton charge with many being hit in their eyes, some sustaining head injuries and broken limbs. But, members of the Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum said, several injured teachers returned to the protest site after receiving treatment and the agitation continued overnight.

The teachers have been demanding immediate reinstating of the untainted candidates following a Supreme Court order, which has rendered about 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of government and government-aided schools of the state jobless due to gross irregularities in the recruitment process conducted by the state School Service Commission (SSC). The teachers have also demanded that the untainted be exempted from a fresh recruitment test as they had secured jobs after due selection process conducted by the SSC in 2016.

"We have urged all teachers, civil society members and people from all walks of life to come and join our Protest Day rally outside Bikash Bhavan at 3pm today. We have demanded immediate talks with the Chief Minister to end this humiliation for the thousands who have secured jobs through merit. The protests will only intensify," said Chinmoy Mondal, a leader of the forum and agitating teacher. Another protesting teacher Mehboob Mondal said, "More than 100 teachers and non-teaching staff who were protesting, were brutally thrashed by the police. But, this will not break our resolve and the protests will only intensify."

Despite repeated pleas to the teachers to allow stranded employees of the education department to return home, the protesters continued their agitation on Thursday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bidhannagar) Anish Sarkar said.

The Secondary Teachers and Education Workers' Association has condemned the unbridled police action during the movement. The organisation's general secretary Neelkant Ghosh said, "We condemn the brutal police crackdown on the Bikash Bhaban campaign and on teachers and education workers who have lost their jobs without committing any crime. We demand that all be reinstated. We demand that the state government take appropriate legal action to retain the jobs of the deserving ones. Instead of accepting this demand, the teachers were lathicharged indiscriminately. Hundreds of teachers were injured. We consider this as a black day in the state's education sector. Today, a procession will be organised from Acharya Sadan to Bikash Bhaban against the unspeakable brutal atrocities on teachers and education workers, and protest rallies will be held in the districts of North Bengal."

Various political parties and student organisations have decided to protest against the police action on agitating teachers in Salt Lake. CPIM students' wing SFI has called for a protest rally at College Street in Kolkata and processions as well as protest rallies across several districts including Howrah, Hooghly and North Bengal. The Congress has also called for a protest march. Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy said, "A protest march will be held today from Bhawanipur Jadu Babur Bazar to Hazra crossing and West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar will lead it."

The Supreme Court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited by the SSC in 2016 to state-aided schools of Bengal and termed the entire selection process “vitiated and tainted”.