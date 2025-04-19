ETV Bharat / state

SSC Begins Process For Fresh Examination Of Teachers In Schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission has started the process of conducting fresh examinations for teachers in state-run and state-aided schools, an official said on Saturday.

The process began on Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court order on April 17 to initiate a fresh recruitment process of teachers of secondary and higher secondary schools by May 31. The process of recruitment, including taking exams and recruitment, will have to be completed by December 31, the official said.

The SSC is mulling certain steps like giving copies of OMR sheets to the candidates after examination and posting the model answer (answer key) before the publication of results on the SSC website so that candidates can tally with their expected score and can challenge the result if needed, the official said.