SSB Nabs 60 Inmates Who Escaped In Nepal Jailbreak
An estimated 15,000 prisoners have fled from 16 Nepalese jails, of whom 550 are from the Jaleshwar Jail alone, as confirmed by the district officer.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Motihari/Sitamarhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the 1,751 km-long unfenced India-Nepal border, has caught about 60 persons from various locations along the international border, most of whom are Nepalese suspected of having escaped during jailbreaks amid the unrest in their country.
Since turmoil broke out in Nepal, an estimated 15,000 prisoners have escaped from 16 jails, of whom 550 are from the Jaleshwar Jail alone, as confirmed by the district officer. SSB troops caught them from border points in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal over the last two days, officials said, adding that they have been handed over to the respective state police forces and are being questioned.
Two or three among those nabbed claim to be of Indian origin, and this fact is being ascertained, the officials said. The SSB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has deployed about 50 battalions, translating to about 60,000 personnel, in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim that share the front with Nepal. The force has stepped up vigil in the frontier areas and enhanced surveillance along the border in the wake of the protests in Nepal.
On Wednesday, SSB's Kundwachainpur battalion caught five Nepali prisoners trying to enter India through Parsa village, while 11 were caught from Sitamarhi. About 10 Nepali prisoners were arrested on Tuesday.
"The SSB is in touch with its Nepalese counterpart, APF. They have also undertaken joint patrols with them apart from independent flag marches in the border areas to send across a message that the Indian side is ready to meet any challenge emerging from the recent developments in Nepal," a senior official said.
Nepal has been assured of all cooperation, and genuine nationals of the two countries, carrying valid IDs, are being allowed to cross the border, he added.
Sitamarhi SP Amit Ranjan said jawans posted on the border are not allowing anyone to enter India except for health-related work. Stranding of several trucks has led to a shortage in food supply in the neighbouring country. All police stations in the border areas have been put on high alert, he added.
"Joint operation is being conducted by SSB personnel and district police. The international border has been sealed. Surveillance was raised following a jailbreak in Nepal's Jaleshwar. About 21 people, who were trying to enter India, have been detained and are being questioned," Ranjan said.
A total of 143 prisoners have escaped from jails in Darchula and Baitadi. Baitadi chief district officer (CDO) Punya Vikram Paudel said, "About 62 prisoners have escaped from Baitadi jail and 81 from Darchula jail, which include many criminals who were serving sentences in serious cases like murder, rape and kidnapping."
Three inmates were killed on Thursday during clashes with Nepalese security personnel at a jail, while more than 15,000 prisoners are stated to have escaped from more than two dozen jails since violent protests erupted in that country. With the latest deaths, the number of prisoners who died during clashes with security forces has increased to eight since the violence erupted on Tuesday.
The violent agitation forced Nepalese prime minister K P Sharma Oli to step down on Tuesday, following which the Nepal Army imposed restrictions due to a serious law and order situation across provinces.
[With PTI inputs]
Also Read: