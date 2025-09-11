ETV Bharat / state

SSB Nabs 60 Inmates Who Escaped In Nepal Jailbreak

Motihari/Sitamarhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the 1,751 km-long unfenced India-Nepal border, has caught about 60 persons from various locations along the international border, most of whom are Nepalese suspected of having escaped during jailbreaks amid the unrest in their country.

Since turmoil broke out in Nepal, an estimated 15,000 prisoners have escaped from 16 jails, of whom 550 are from the Jaleshwar Jail alone, as confirmed by the district officer. SSB troops caught them from border points in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal over the last two days, officials said, adding that they have been handed over to the respective state police forces and are being questioned.

Two or three among those nabbed claim to be of Indian origin, and this fact is being ascertained, the officials said. The SSB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has deployed about 50 battalions, translating to about 60,000 personnel, in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim that share the front with Nepal. The force has stepped up vigil in the frontier areas and enhanced surveillance along the border in the wake of the protests in Nepal.

Five Nepali prisoners after being arrested by the Indian border guards. (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, SSB's Kundwachainpur battalion caught five Nepali prisoners trying to enter India through Parsa village, while 11 were caught from Sitamarhi. About 10 Nepali prisoners were arrested on Tuesday.

"The SSB is in touch with its Nepalese counterpart, APF. They have also undertaken joint patrols with them apart from independent flag marches in the border areas to send across a message that the Indian side is ready to meet any challenge emerging from the recent developments in Nepal," a senior official said.