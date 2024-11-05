SSB Jawan On Jharkhand Poll Duty Ends Life In Camp

Lohardaga: An SSB jawan on assembly election duty has ended life in the temporary camp set up in the Government Upgraded High School of the Bhandra police station area in the district. The jawan, identified as Anappa Duggal of Karnataka, was on duty throughout the night and died by suicide in the morning. It is yet to be ascertained what led him to take the drastic step.

After getting the information, senior SSB officials reached the spot to take the body into their custody and later sent it for an autopsy. The entire matter is being investigated.

According to sources, the incident happened at around 4.30 am when Duggal went to the bathroom on the second floor of the temporary camp upon the completion of the duty hour.

Central forces have been deployed to ensure peaceful assembly elections in Jharkhand.

It is worth noting here that a 32-year-old SSB constable from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in September. The incident occurred around 3 pm at the SSB camp in Kosronda village, as confirmed by ASP Jaiprakash Barhai.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar. The police said no suicide note was discovered and an investigation was underway to determine the underlying reasons for Kumar's action. This incident sparked a significant response within the SSB unit in Kanker, with fellow jawan alerting authorities immediately after the discovery of Kumar's body.

This incident marks the second such case involving an SSB constable in Chhattisgarh as, on August 27, another constable reportedly died by suicide at the SSB zonal headquarters in Durg district. The recurrence of these incidents has sparked discussions on mental health challenges faced by personnel deployed in high-stress environments, such as anti-Naxal operations.