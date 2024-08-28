ETV Bharat / state

SSB Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

SSB Jawan, Manoj Kumar, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in his camp in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh.

SSB Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bhilai\Durg (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Jawan allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Risali on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased jawan, identified as Manoj Kumar was a resident of Haryana, Newai Town Inspector (TI) Anand Shukla said. He was posted in the 28th battalion of SSB. On Tuesday night from 8:30 to 11:30, he was on duty at the main gate. At 9:12 pm, the 32-year-old SSB Jawan shot himself with his service rifle, said Shukla.

The other personnel present there immediately took him to Sparsh Hospital located in Supela, where the doctor declared him dead. "The Jawan shot himself in the SSB camp located in Risali. During duty, he shot himself with his INSAS rifle. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead." Shukla said.

The Jawan had come to SSB regional headquarters in Bhilai from Antagarh for general duty. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Earlier on Janmashtami, a head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in a barrack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The deceased, Vipin Chandra of 195 Battalion, was posted in CRPF's Barsoor camp in Dantewada.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

