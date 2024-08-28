ETV Bharat / state

SSB Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

Bhilai\Durg (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Jawan allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Risali on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased jawan, identified as Manoj Kumar was a resident of Haryana, Newai Town Inspector (TI) Anand Shukla said. He was posted in the 28th battalion of SSB. On Tuesday night from 8:30 to 11:30, he was on duty at the main gate. At 9:12 pm, the 32-year-old SSB Jawan shot himself with his service rifle, said Shukla.

The other personnel present there immediately took him to Sparsh Hospital located in Supela, where the doctor declared him dead. "The Jawan shot himself in the SSB camp located in Risali. During duty, he shot himself with his INSAS rifle. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead." Shukla said.

The Jawan had come to SSB regional headquarters in Bhilai from Antagarh for general duty. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.