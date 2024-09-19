ETV Bharat / state

SSB Inducts 86 New Officers As Passing Out Parade Concludes In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After 48 weeks of rigorous training, SSB inducted 86 new sub-inspectors into service on Thursday.

These sub-inspectors are starting their service after taking the oath of service to the nation in the Passing Out Parade (POP) organized at SSB CTC Srinagar Garhwal. Most of these soldiers are from Uttar Pradesh (20), 4 from Bihar, 13 from Haryana, 18 from Rajasthan, 1 from Himachal Pradesh, 1 from Jammu and Kashmir, 1 from Jharkhand, 6 from Uttarakhand, 1 from West Bengal, 2 from Telangana, 7 from Manipur, 5 from Delhi and military officers. SSB IG RK Bumla was also present on the occasion. He took the salute of the parade by putting on the badges to the new officers.

These new sub-inspectors of SSB will are being deployed in Naxal-affected areas along the Nepal-Bhutan border.

A total of 93 training programs have been completed so far in this centralized training center, which was officially established from June 1, 2017. It includes 17 basic trainings, 43 promotion trainings, 17 in-service trainings and 14 vocational thematic trainings including 3 trainings of horse riding. A total of 5674 trainees have been trained in these trainings and selected for national service. The course description includes general soldier skills, physical training, drill training, weapon training, swimming, strategy general training, legal provisions human rights, gender sensitivity medical/first aid, emphasis on special skills, personal development etc.