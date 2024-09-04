SSB Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Kanker; Second Incident In Eight Days

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In a distressing incident, a 32-year-old constable of the Sashastra Seems Bal (SSB) from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3 pm at the SSB camp in Kosronda village, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Barhai.

The deceased was identified as Constable Rakesh Kumar. The police reported that no suicide note was discovered and an investigation is currently underway to determine the underlying reasons for Kumar's action. This incident has sparked a significant response within the SSB unit in Kanker, with fellow jawan alerting authorities immediately after the discovery.

This incident marks the second such case involving an SSB constable in Chhattisgarh within the past eight days. On August 27. another constable reportedly died by suicide at the SSB zonal headquarters in Durg district here. The recurrence of these incidents has intensified discussion surrounding the mental health challenges faced by personnel deployed in high-stress environments, such as anti-Naxal operations.

The authorities are investigating the reasons behind such incidents to address any systematic issue that may contribute to the mental strain experienced by the jawans. The SSB and local police are working together to provide support and implement measures aimed at preventing such tragic events in the future.

*Suicide is not a solution:*

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).