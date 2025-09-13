SSB Personnel Capture Four Nepal Jail Escapees At Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
According to SSB officers, the four Nepali nationals were trying to cross the Kali river with the help of rubber tubes.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 10:53 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday caught four persons who had escaped from jail amid violent protests during the Gen Z protests in Nepal.
According to SSB officers, the four Nepali nationals were trying to cross the Kali river with the help of rubber tubes and enter the Indian border through Devtal. Their attempt failed when the patrolling team of SSB's 55th Battalion intercepted them.
Preliminary probe revealed that the four are absconding inmates from different jails in Nepal. They were planning to enter India and escape to other places, said the officers.
Names of arrested prisoners
Dharmendra Chandra (26) of Baitari in Nepal
Tarkaram (22) of Baitari.
Suraj Saud (24) of Kanchanpur, Nepal
Ashiq Pahri (31) of Baitari.
Officers said three of the prisoners were found guilty of serious crimes such as rape while the fourth is accused of murder. All of them were convicted by the courts of Nepal.
The officers said the four are being interrogated and will be handed over to Nepal Police after completion of formalities.
"At present the four arrested prisoners are in our custody. The Nepal government has been informed of their capture. They will be handed over to the Nepal Police", said Ashish Kumar, Commandant, 55th Battalion of SSB.
