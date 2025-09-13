ETV Bharat / state

SSB Personnel Capture Four Nepal Jail Escapees At Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday caught four persons who had escaped from jail amid violent protests during the Gen Z protests in Nepal.

According to SSB officers, the four Nepali nationals were trying to cross the Kali river with the help of rubber tubes and enter the Indian border through Devtal. Their attempt failed when the patrolling team of SSB's 55th Battalion intercepted them.

Preliminary probe revealed that the four are absconding inmates from different jails in Nepal. They were planning to enter India and escape to other places, said the officers.

Names of arrested prisoners

Dharmendra Chandra (26) of Baitari in Nepal

Tarkaram (22) of Baitari.