ETV Bharat / state

SSB Personnel Capture Four Nepal Jail Escapees At Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

According to SSB officers, the four Nepali nationals were trying to cross the Kali river with the help of rubber tubes.

Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday caught four persons who had escaped from jail amid violent protests during the Gen Z protests in Nepal
SSB personnel with the captured prison escapees (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 10:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pithoragarh: Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday caught four persons who had escaped from jail amid violent protests during the Gen Z protests in Nepal.

According to SSB officers, the four Nepali nationals were trying to cross the Kali river with the help of rubber tubes and enter the Indian border through Devtal. Their attempt failed when the patrolling team of SSB's 55th Battalion intercepted them.

Preliminary probe revealed that the four are absconding inmates from different jails in Nepal. They were planning to enter India and escape to other places, said the officers.

Names of arrested prisoners

Dharmendra Chandra (26) of Baitari in Nepal

Tarkaram (22) of Baitari.

Suraj Saud (24) of Kanchanpur, Nepal

Ashiq Pahri (31) of Baitari.

Officers said three of the prisoners were found guilty of serious crimes such as rape while the fourth is accused of murder. All of them were convicted by the courts of Nepal.

The officers said the four are being interrogated and will be handed over to Nepal Police after completion of formalities.

"At present the four arrested prisoners are in our custody. The Nepal government has been informed of their capture. They will be handed over to the Nepal Police", said Ashish Kumar, Commandant, 55th Battalion of SSB.

Also Read

SSB Nabs 60 Inmates Who Escaped In Nepal Jailbreak

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL GEN Z PROTESTPITHORAGARH SSB ARREST NEPAL PEOPLENEPALSSB

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.